This Quiz Will Tell You Which Indian Cricket Captain's Personality Is Closest To Yours

Have you ever wondered what you'd do if you were leading the Indian cricket team? What you would have done during that final over of the 2007 World Cup? Or how you would have reacted upon seeing Kaif run down the pitch after winning the Natwest final? Well, answering those can be tough, but we can try and figure out which Indian captain your personality resembles the most. Go on, find it out here.
1. You and your sibling are watching TV and they go to the washroom. What will you do about the remote?
via One Sports
2. You are home alone with your partner and your strict parents return. What will you do?
via Satyam Bloggers
3. You slept in and are now late for work. What will you do?
via Times of India
4. How do you react when your team wins a match?
via Quora
5. You're on a date and it is going boring as hell. What do you do?
6. What kind of text replier are you?
7. What will you do when the waiter brings an item to you that you didn't order?
via Rediff
8. Your manipulative ex texts you with a request, what do you do?
via Grazia Daily
9. You try a new recipe and it doesn't turn out as planned. What happens next?
via Rediff
10. What is your idea of fun?
via Nettv4u
Result