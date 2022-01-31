Take This Quiz & We Will Tell You Which Legendary Cricketer Would Be Your Opening Partner

Have you ever wondered what position you'd come in if you played for India? I have no cricketing skills but I have always thought of myself as an opener - and I know who I'd open with. While my delusional thoughts are not important enough to discuss at this point, here is a quiz for you to find out who you'd open with. Go ahead!
1. You have a test tomorrow and you are 5 sections behind, what do you do?
2. How do you pack for a long vacation?
3. You're going to meet your partner's parents. What are your thoughts?
4. You are just chilling outside a mall and the police come and start quizzing you. What do you do?
5. An appliance at your home stops working. What do you do?
6. What kind of an employee would you define yourself as?
7. What is your attitude towards your juniors at work or college?
8. Who among these is your favourite cricketer?
Result