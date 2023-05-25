People proposing to their partner at a sports match seems like a move right out of a rom-com film, that’s why this viral video of a woman popping the question at the RCB Vs GT IPL match is giving us major couple goals.

The video was uploaded by @im_vamshireddy, the caption said “Amidst the tension and chaos, Bangalore and Dunzo always win hearts. @DunzoIt @peakbengaluru.” In the clip we can see a woman go down on one knee and hold up a ring to her partner, as he notices it, he gets visibly emotional and accepts the proposal.

And the next thing you know, Dunzo shared the post on their Twitter page as well.

Such a Reddyculously sweet moment ❤️ Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/1Q4ijH4OY9 — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) May 22, 2023

"Swinging for Love at the IPL! 💕🏏 ppl prove that cricket isn't the only thing they're passionate about, as they seize the perfect moment amidst the excitement of the match .Emotions run high as love conquers the stadium, unexpected moment. #LoveStands #RCBvsGT #IPL2023 @DunzoIt pic.twitter.com/DcHDB8lzjp — Mouli (@Mouli_twetz) May 22, 2023

But as for cricket and the IPL match this year, Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) apart from MI are the teams that’ve entered the final four. Have you got your fingers crossed for your favourite team?