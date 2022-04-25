Imagine going to watch a cricket match at a stadium for the first time and you get to sit next to Anushka Sharma and her family.

This is what happened with a woman named Raveena Ahuja who had gone to watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

She got a spot in the corporate box at Wankheded which was shared by Anushka Sharma and her family.

Raveena did not just watch the match alongside Anushka but also spent time with her, along with other fans gathered around the star.

Anushka humbly obliged for videos and selfies, making everyone comfortable around her. What happened next though, is even wilder.

Raveena posted the video on her Instagram, and as of now, it has more than 11 million views.

Many people in the comment section expressed envy for the fact that she got so lucky. Here is what they said.

What luck!