‘Cricket is a religion in India’ is not said in vain. The blue colour runs strong in our veins, uniting us regardless of human-made differences. Now, we all can agree to disagree, but two things we can hardly imagine being on the same page are opposing political parties. Congress and BJP, in particular.
But guess what?
True that!— Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2023
JEETEGA INDIA 🇮🇳 https://t.co/nLEInv14WR
Cricket UNITES everyone. And that’s the most beautiful thing about this sport in India. And the Internet is VERY amused.
Only cricket can unite BJP & congress. #INDvsAUSfinal #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/nCLhHICZzA— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 19, 2023
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— ᴋɪᴛᴛᴜ 🐼 (@kritika_Singhk) November 19, 2023
Oh bhaishab https://t.co/HT8USZSYQW
https://t.co/jwGKiL6nO8 pic.twitter.com/r1B5JtNRdW— Ganapathi Ramanathan (@Ganapathi_97) November 19, 2023
https://t.co/UxsY1wRCgH pic.twitter.com/D05IboFahg— Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) November 19, 2023
We've peaked🇮🇳#CWC23Final https://t.co/jhVMPvNDlX— Abhijeet Saha (@abhijeetsaha33) November 19, 2023
Only thing that will bring even them together. 😭💙 https://t.co/CNpONEM7o3— Shivangini (@shivi3008) November 19, 2023
🤞🇮🇳🇮🇳INDIA …..INDIA….🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/YythCLDRaz— unknown monk (@MangeshSap57345) November 19, 2023
Cricket may be the only thing that unifies 2 political parties,2 political ideologies https://t.co/gbAyhnuh5H— Chaitanya Deshpande (@chaitanya0305) November 19, 2023
This one is the sweetest thing I have seen today morning . https://t.co/afyJExudFR— Subhash Nairy (@subhashnairy) November 19, 2023
Cricket uniting nation yet again! #INDvsAUSfinal https://t.co/aJCRqGwcid— GAURESH MAHADIK (@Gaureshsm53) November 19, 2023
It’s INDIAA…INDIAAA… all the way today!