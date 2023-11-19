Team India has concluded its innings in the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup finals against Australia and set a target of 241 runs on the scoreboard. The match so far has been very dramatic, with India losing back-to-back wickets from set batsmen. Nonetheless, our team has managed to set a decent score for the Aussies to chase.

However, the situation is grave at the moment, and the ball is literally in our bowlers’ court. These reactions on X sum up our emotions at the moment.

Bass isss Undertaker se dhur raho . Baki shami sambhal lega 🙂 #INDvsAUSfinal || #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/HDh8nW4zEc — Justin mendonsa (@justin_mendonsa) November 19, 2023

Kids, this is what it felt like supporting Indian cricket in the 90s and 2000s. — Arup Roychoudhury (@aruproytweets) November 19, 2023

Shami needs to start his magic show now #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/Gc3Tz2Bpzr — 𝑃𝑖𝑘𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢☆•° (@11eleven_4us) November 19, 2023

Itne run toh maxwell ek tang pe khade hoke mar dega — Jesse (@Jskarnsandhu) November 19, 2023

chodo yaar kuch aur baat karte hai — Nikhil (@niquotein) November 19, 2023

send some daaru very necessary rn — ketaki (@violent_swan) November 19, 2023

PM Modi entering the stadium pic.twitter.com/hsskbVRhn2 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2023

Need 2011 type bowling start & not 2003 types — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 19, 2023

Cummins yesterday: "Our aim is to silent 1.3 Lac crowd"



– "Australia is proving their point in a massive way"#INDvsAUSFinal #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/7y7m1M5xm8 — Saif khan (@iamkhan_16) November 19, 2023

Shah Rukh needs to go out there during half time and give these guys a 70-minute speech today. No other way! #INDvAUS — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 19, 2023

Band karo gaana bc. Abhi sirf Aussieo ka dil jashn jashn bol raha — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 19, 2023

Closing pe dua lipa nahi arijit singh lagwa dena — dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) November 19, 2023

Why does it feel like the Australians are fielding with 40 players. They seem to be everywhere. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 19, 2023

SRK is in the stands. Time for this in the innings break pic.twitter.com/NFthmG6UBw — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) November 19, 2023

#INDvsAUSFinal

Anyone who doesn't believe in miracles is not a realist. — Raman Bhullar (@_RamanBhullar) November 19, 2023

can Shahrukh give them a pep talk or something kya ho raha hai — badass cutie tweeting bangers 🍓🫐🍒 (@lilcosmicowgirl) November 19, 2023

This match’s vibe has changed from Dua Lipa to lab pe aati hai dua… — Amit|امِت|ਅਮਿਤ (@amitjulka) November 19, 2023

Lord, let this be India’s day, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE…!