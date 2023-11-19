Team India has concluded its innings in the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup finals against Australia and set a target of 241 runs on the scoreboard. The match so far has been very dramatic, with India losing back-to-back wickets from set batsmen. Nonetheless, our team has managed to set a decent score for the Aussies to chase.
However, the situation is grave at the moment, and the ball is literally in our bowlers’ court. These reactions on X sum up our emotions at the moment.
Bass isss Undertaker se dhur raho . Baki shami sambhal lega 🙂 #INDvsAUSfinal || #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/HDh8nW4zEc— Justin mendonsa (@justin_mendonsa) November 19, 2023
Kids, this is what it felt like supporting Indian cricket in the 90s and 2000s.— Arup Roychoudhury (@aruproytweets) November 19, 2023
Shami needs to start his magic show now #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/Gc3Tz2Bpzr— 𝑃𝑖𝑘𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢☆•° (@11eleven_4us) November 19, 2023
Itne run toh maxwell ek tang pe khade hoke mar dega— Jesse (@Jskarnsandhu) November 19, 2023
chodo yaar kuch aur baat karte hai— Nikhil (@niquotein) November 19, 2023
send some daaru very necessary rn— ketaki (@violent_swan) November 19, 2023
PM Modi entering the stadium pic.twitter.com/hsskbVRhn2— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2023
Need 2011 type bowling start & not 2003 types— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 19, 2023
Cummins yesterday: "Our aim is to silent 1.3 Lac crowd"— Saif khan (@iamkhan_16) November 19, 2023
– "Australia is proving their point in a massive way"#INDvsAUSFinal #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/7y7m1M5xm8
Shah Rukh needs to go out there during half time and give these guys a 70-minute speech today. No other way! #INDvAUS— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 19, 2023
Band karo gaana bc. Abhi sirf Aussieo ka dil jashn jashn bol raha— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 19, 2023
Closing pe dua lipa nahi arijit singh lagwa dena— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) November 19, 2023
Why does it feel like the Australians are fielding with 40 players. They seem to be everywhere.— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 19, 2023
SRK is in the stands. Time for this in the innings break pic.twitter.com/NFthmG6UBw— Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) November 19, 2023
#INDvsAUSFinal— Raman Bhullar (@_RamanBhullar) November 19, 2023
Anyone who doesn't believe in miracles is not a realist.
can Shahrukh give them a pep talk or something kya ho raha hai— badass cutie tweeting bangers 🍓🫐🍒 (@lilcosmicowgirl) November 19, 2023
This match’s vibe has changed from Dua Lipa to lab pe aati hai dua…— Amit|امِت|ਅਮਿਤ (@amitjulka) November 19, 2023
Lord, let this be India’s day, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE…!