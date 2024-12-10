2024 wasn’t just another year for cricket fans, it was a season that birthed fresh stars and unforgettable moments. Some youngsters stepped up with extraordinary performances in the IPL and beyond, forcing everyone to sit up and take notice.

Here’s a look at six rising stars who announced themselves on the big stage in style:

1. Abhishek Sharma

At 24, Abhishek Sharma finally found his groove. The Punjab batter, known for his left-handed finesse, turned heads in IPL 2024 playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He didn’t just hit sixes; he smashed 42 of them, the most in the season!

His performance didn’t stop there. After earning a spot in the Indian T20I team, Abhishek shrugged off a debut failure with a match-winning century in his second outing. From IPL to international cricket, he has solidified his role as a dependable opener.

2. Mayank Yadav

Delhi’s very own Mayank Yadav was all about speed in IPL 2024. Bowling consistently at over 150 km/h for Lucknow Super Giants, the 22-year-old lit up the tournament before an injury cut his campaign short.

Despite the setback, selectors and fans couldn’t ignore his raw pace. Although injuries have delayed his international breakthrough, Mayank’s fiery spells have cemented him as a future spearhead for Team India.

3. Nitish Kumar Reddy

The Andhra lad stepped into the spotlight as a much-needed all-rounder for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. A batter who can bowl medium pace? Yes, please!

After impressing in IPL, Nitish debuted for India in T20Is and even found himself in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His fearless batting in Australia’s testing conditions proved he’s one to watch for the future.

4. Riyan Parag

It’s been a long wait for Riyan Parag, but the Assam player finally earned his call-up in 2024 after years of consistent IPL performances. With 573 runs and 33 sixes for Rajasthan Royals, his IPL heroics made a strong case. Though his international outings were modest, his composure at the crease and leg-break bowling make him a versatile asset. It’s only a matter of time before he clicks in blue.

5. Dhruv Jurel

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Dhruv Jurel quietly built his reputation in IPL 2024 for Rajasthan Royals. While he didn’t grab headlines like others, his ability to deliver in clutch moments caught everyone’s attention.

His consistency earned him a spot in both the Test and T20I squads. In Tests, particularly against England, Jurel showed his mettle and is now a promising fixture in India’s red-ball lineup.

6. Harshit Rana

KKR fans will forever remember Harshit Rana’s contribution to their 2024 IPL title win. The Delhi pacer grabbed 19 wickets in the tournament, forming a lethal partnership with big names like Mitchell Starc.

Harshit’s impressive IPL campaign earned him a Test debut Down Under, where he’s already played two matches. With his aggressive bowling and knack for breakthroughs, he’s a name India’s pace attack can count on.

From smashing sixes to clocking 150 km/h deliveries, these young guns didn’t just play, they owned 2024. Keep an eye on them as they continue their journey toward becoming cricketing legends.