I am sure we all remember the famous laid-back pose of Yuzvendra Chahal that turned into a popular meme. Well, he has now transformed it into a celebration.

After taking his first hattrick in the IPL, Chahal recreated the pose and later revealed that he has now embraced it as a celebration.

Chahal secured a hat-trick for his team Rajasthan Royals last evening and dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, and Shivam Mavi to solidify RR's position against KKR.

This was obviously a big reason to go all-out and that is exactly what he did. Here's how people are reacting to Chahal's celebration.

Chahal. Simply Outstanding . Ball hi nahi Rajasthan ki kismat bhi spin kar di. #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/ZrChdoMKaS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2022

What a game-changing spell by @yuzi_chahal! We've witnessed the first hat-trick of the season. Loved the pose after your hat-trick. 🤣 #IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/K2ByMZg2ai — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 18, 2022

Hat-tricks 🤝 Meme Content



Yuzvendra Chahal — Aditya Iyer (@IyerrBhai) April 18, 2022

Boundary line template 😹😹😹 https://t.co/zPIeZ594mv — John Reese (@ragul_vjfan) April 18, 2022

😎😎. One of the best celebration . Epic https://t.co/Afp08Eqq8I — Aditya (@Aditya73927510) April 18, 2022

No indian spinner comes closeeee https://t.co/kQIg4JdnrR — A• (@XaViGoAT__) April 18, 2022

So cool!