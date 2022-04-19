I am sure we all remember the famous laid-back pose of Yuzvendra Chahal that turned into a popular meme. Well, he has now transformed it into a celebration.
Yuzvendra Chahal Recreates Famous Meme Pose While Celebrating his Hat-trick in #RRvKKR #IPL2022— THE FITNESS MYTHS (@thefitnessmyths) April 18, 2022
#RRvKKR #chahal #IPL2022 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/bVWjDJSiUZ
After taking his first hattrick in the IPL, Chahal recreated the pose and later revealed that he has now embraced it as a celebration.
Chahal secured a hat-trick for his team Rajasthan Royals last evening and dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, and Shivam Mavi to solidify RR's position against KKR.
This was obviously a big reason to go all-out and that is exactly what he did. Here's how people are reacting to Chahal's celebration.
Chahal. Simply Outstanding . Ball hi nahi Rajasthan ki kismat bhi spin kar di. #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/ZrChdoMKaS— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2022
What a game-changing spell by @yuzi_chahal! We've witnessed the first hat-trick of the season. Loved the pose after your hat-trick. 🤣 #IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/K2ByMZg2ai— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 18, 2022
Hat-tricks 🤝 Meme Content— Aditya Iyer (@IyerrBhai) April 18, 2022
Signature step https://t.co/Soa0C2gi09— Gk (@ggkhnr) April 18, 2022
😎😎. One of the best celebration . Epic https://t.co/Afp08Eqq8I— Aditya (@Aditya73927510) April 18, 2022
What a moment!!!! https://t.co/kyaay25UiS— Disco 82 (@NamitaThe) April 18, 2022
So cool!