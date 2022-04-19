I am sure we all remember the famous laid-back pose of Yuzvendra Chahal that turned into a popular meme. Well, he has now transformed it into a celebration.

After taking his first hattrick in the IPL, Chahal recreated the pose and later revealed that he has now embraced it as a celebration.

Chahal secured a hat-trick for his team Rajasthan Royals last evening and dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, and Shivam Mavi to solidify RR's position against KKR.

This was obviously a big reason to go all-out and that is exactly what he did. Here's how people are reacting to Chahal's celebration.

So cool!