The Internet is a vast realm filled with fascinating facts that may astonish even the most tech-savvy individuals. Did you know that every minute, around 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube? Moreover, there are approximately 3.5 billion Google searches conducted each day, showcasing the immense thirst for knowledge among netizens. Surprisingly, the first email was sent in 1971, marking the beginning of modern digital communication. These mind-blowing facts underscore the incredible scale and impact of the internet on our daily lives.

Here are the 42 Internet Facts That Will Blow Your Mind-

1- Google’s original name was “Backrub”.

2- The first-ever banner ad invaded the Internet in 1994.

3- The Internet speed at NASA is 91 gigabits per second.

4- The original name of ‘Windows’ was ‘Interface Manager’.

5- The first ever item sold on ‘eBay’ was a broken ‘Laser Pointer’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first item sold on eBay was a broken laser pointer. A collector of broken laser pointers bought it for $14.83. pic.twitter.com/KHmCPjaFaJ — know (@Know) July 15, 2016

6- The Internet is estimated to weigh about the same as a single Strawberry

7- The term ‘Internet’ is a contraction of an ‘Interconnected Network’.

8- The internet requires 50 million horsepower to operate in its current state.

9- Google processes over 40,000 search queries every second on average.

ADVERTISEMENT

10- Facebook users spend an average of 58 minutes per day on the platform.

Also Read: 20 Mind-Blowing Internet Facts That Will Make You Hit ‘Refresh’

11- Internet users collectively watch 1 billion hours of YouTube videos per day.

12- The first domain name ever registered was symbolics.com on March 15, 1985.

13- Amazon, originally just a bookseller, accounts for roughly 40% of all online sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

14- The term ‘Surfing the Internet’ was coined by librarian Jean Armour Polly in 1992.

15- The first-ever ‘Hard Disk Drive’ was made in 1979 and could hold only 5MB of data.

16- The most visited website in the world is Google, followed by YouTube and Facebook.

17- The first image uploaded to the internet was of a band called ‘Les Horribles Cernettes’.

ADVERTISEMENT

18- The first emoticon, 🙂 was used in an email by computer scientist Scott Fahlman in 1982.

19- The first spam email was sent by Gary Thuerk in 1978 to promote a new computer system.

20- The concept of the internet was first proposed by computer scientist J.C.R. Licklider in 1962.

21- The world’s first webcam was created at the University of Cambridge to monitor a coffee pot.

ADVERTISEMENT

22- Doug Engelbart invented the first computer mouse in around 1964 which was made of wood.

23- The internet requires approximately 50 million horsepower to keep running in its current state.

24- The first electronic computer ENIAC weighed more than 27 tons and took up 1800 square feet.

25- The world’s first email was sent by Ray Tomlinson in 1971. It was simply a test message sent to himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

26- The most common language on the internet is ‘English’, followed by ‘Chinese’, ‘Spanish’, and ‘Arabic’.

27- The internet’s annual carbon footprint is equivalent to the emissions of the entire aviation industry.

28- Twitter’s iconic 140-character limit for tweets was initially designed to fit into a single SMS message.

29- There are over 4 billion internet users worldwide, accounting for more than half of the global population.

ADVERTISEMENT

30- The first YouTube video was uploaded on April 23, 2005, by co-founder Jawed Karim. It was titled ‘Me at the Zoo’.

Also Read: 15 Cool Things You Can Do On The Internet For Free

31- The first 1GB ‘Hard Disk Drive’ was announced in 1980, weighed about 550 pounds, and had a price tag of $40,000.

The first 1GB hard disk drive was announced in 1980 which weighed about 550 pounds, and had a price tag of $40,000. pic.twitter.com/VohbDWsfu2 — WeCanFixAnything (@wecanfixanythin) September 16, 2018

32- An average person normally blinks 20 times a minute, but when using a computer he/she blinks only 7 times a minute.

everypixel

33- TYPEWRITER is the longest word that you can write using the letters only on one row of the keyboard of your computer.

ADVERTISEMENT

34- The first tweet was sent by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on March 21, 2006. It simply said, ‘Just setting up my Twttr’.

35- The “404” error code came about because room number 404 at CERN, where the web was invented, was a storage room.

36- The term “WiFi” doesn’t stand for anything. It was a play on “Hi-Fi” and meant to be a catchier name for wireless technology.

37- The internet’s annual consumption of electricity is equivalent to the amount of electricity generated by the Hoover Dam in two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: People Who Did Not Grow Up In The Social Media Era Tell 16 Things Today’s Kids Are Missing Out On

38- The first microprocessor created by Intel was the 4004. It was designed for a calculator, and at that time nobody imagined where it would lead.

39- The first-ever message sent over the internet was ‘LOGIN (though only the first two letters were successfully transmitted) on October 29, 1969.

Apparently, the programmer attempted to type in and transmit the word "login“, but the system crashed after "lo"! It was on October 29, 1969 that the first electronic message was sent between 2 computers over ARPANET, commemorated as #InternationalInternetDay #TechcloudproTrivia pic.twitter.com/QJ0R1ytnOm — Techcloudpro (@TechCloudPro1) October 29, 2021

40- The internet has its language called ‘leetspeak’, which involves substituting letters with numbers or other characters. For example ‘leet’ is often written as ‘1337’.

41- The world’s first-ever website: info.cern.ch is still online. Made by Tim Berners-Lee It went live on August 6, 1991, and is dedicated to providing information about the World Wide Web.

ADVERTISEMENT

42- The very first tool used for searching on the Internet was ‘Archie’. The name stands for ‘archive’. It was created in 1990 by Alan Emtage, a student at McGill University in Montreal.

Also Read: Is AI Dangerous For Real Or Are We Just Paranoid? Here’s What You Should Know