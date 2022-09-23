In association with Intel India

Gaming, in the last few decades has become a major phenomenon. Agree or not, all of us have tried our hands at gaming at some point or the other. It has risen from being a recreational activity to a serious career option. (Two minutes of silence for the people who said life is not all fun and games.)

No matter what type of a gamer you are, you will agree that the equipment you use plays a major role in your gaming efficiency. (After all, the wizard can just be as good as the wand!) Thus, when investing in a new laptop, look under the hood to know what you are getting, such as processor speed, display, graphics, and an array of stuff while looking for the perfect gaming laptop. And especially the gen! Always ask what generation the processor belongs to, the higher it’s in number, the more advanced it will be. Sounds overwhelming, doesn’t it?

Fret not! We have browsed through a sea of gaming laptops to bring you our recommendation of the best contenders out there. But before we hop in, let’s sort the processor battle out, once and for all!

Ladies and lads, Intel Core Processors! Intel has been a market OG when it comes to developing dope processors. The latest 12th generation of the core i5, i7, and i9 processors have ruled the markets for a long time. They are at the top of the game due to amazing performance, speed, and durability. The Performance Hybrid Architecture that combines Performance (P) and Efficiency (E) cores. The P-cores maximize single-thread performance and give these processors an edge when it comes to executing demanding tasks like content creation, editing, streaming and gaming. The E-cores are remarkably power-efficient and handle lighter workloads like chatting, browning, etc. and persistent background activity. When it comes to gaming laptops, Intel is our ultimate recommendation.

Also, always ensure to check if the Intel Core Processors you select have ‘H’ in the end as the H-series processors effectively team up with discrete GPUs to deliver a smooth experience in AAA games. And without further ado, here are 6 Intel processor powered gaming laptops under three budget categories to look out for this festive sale!

1. For the casual gamers under a 60k budget.

I. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop (12th gen i5).

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor consisting of 12 cores for multitasking and productivity. It sports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 – 4G-GDDR6 that delivers dope ray tracing and cutting-edge AI features. It also comes with 8 GB of DDR4 system memory upgradable up to 32 GB as per your needs.

II. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Laptop (11th gen i5).

Equipped with an 11th-generation Intel i5, Lenovo Ideapad gaming laptop delivers a powerful performance. In addition, its GTX 1650 GPU, which has 3rd generation tensor cores, 2nd generation raytracing, and NVIDIA’s DLSS, provide more power for gaming and content streaming.

2. For Enthusiast gamers within a budget of 60-80k.

I. Dell G15 5511 Gaming Laptop (11th gen i5).

Dell G15 5511 laptop is powered by an Intel i5 11th Gen CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop comes with 16GB RAM and a storage of 512GB. (Well, all we can say is this will definitely not let you down, unlike life choices.)

II. HP Victus Gaming Laptop (11th gen i5).

The HP Victus Core i5 11th Gen gaming laptop is designed for smooth gameplay and a flawless user experience. It also comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Furthermore, with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and a FHD display, you can get a taste of seamless gaming.

3. For Hardcore Gaming/ Content Creation within a budget of 80-120k.

I. ASUS TUF Dash (12th gen i5).

The powerful Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop keeps you focused on gaming. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and an RTX 3050 GPU, this laptop lets you stay immersed in intense gaming. FHD IPS display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz renders a smooth computing and gaming experience without any lags.

II. Acer Predator Helios 300 (11th gen i9).

This beast sports the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU which is more than sufficient for AAA titles at 2k. The 15.6″ QHD IPS Display with a 165 Hz Refresh Rate will make killing enemies on FPS games look like cakewalk. Acer Predator Helios 300’s 16 GB RAM will help you juggle between apps with 1TB SSD storage as the cherry on the cake. (And here you are bawling over how good your ex was…)

So, that was the best of our recommendations for your festive gaming wishlists. There is something for every kind of gamer under any possible budget, and it’s all on sale! So, sit back and look out for Intel powered gaming laptops this festive season and game away like a pro!