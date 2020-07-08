Almost a week after the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps, Including TikTok, Instagram has come up with a new feature called 'Reels' in India.

This new feature is similar to TikTok and lets users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music and share it beyond their regular followers. This allows the user to create a 15-second video with popular songs, trends, or challenges.

About this feature, Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Facebook added,

We also realised that stories are not the only place where they wanted to share these videos as they wanted them to stick on for longer and be distributed beyond their followers.

Apparently, Instagram is collaborating with several content creators who were popular on TikTok and also have their presence on YouTube and Instagram.

This feature lets users shoot video, add filters and music from Instagram’s catalogue and share it beyond the platform. Users will be able to share Reels in Explore, and also on Feed with followers.