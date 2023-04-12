The potential threat Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses to humanity is not a new conversation. Netflix’s Black Mirror was an alarming glimpse of an AI-driven future if the technology is left to evolve unmonitored and unrestricted. Besides, ever since ChatGPT became publicly available, we see new chatbots making it to the Internet every now and then as the conversation around AI’s threat to humankind becomes more pressing every day.

While ChatGPT performs routine tasks and is not meant to give away violent information, ChaosGPT, a chatbot that sounds like its alter-ego, has come into being. And as the name suggests, its goal is world domination and destruction of humanity.

ChaosGPT is a modified version of OpenAI’s Auto-GPT, an open-source application based on the latest language model GPT-4, reports New York Post. Last week, the chatbot’s wicked goals became public via a YouTube video where it was assigned five destructive goals, namely to:

1. Destroy humanity

2. Establish global dominance

3. Cause chaos and destruction

4. Control humanity through manipulation

5. Attain immortality

Before the goals were set, an anonymous user enabled the “continue mode” to carry out actions forever, despite the warning stating it was not recommended and that “it is potentially dangerous and may cause your AI to run forever or carry out actions you would not usually authorise. Use at your own risk.”

After the user approved it anyway, the goals for the 'destructive, power-hungry, manipulative AI' were set, and upon further go-ahead, it began formulating its thoughts to achieve the preset goals.

AI concluded it needed the world’s deadliest weapons and strategise their use to bring chaos, destruction, dominance, and attain immortality. For that, it needed to conduct a thorough Google search and analysis. It also mentioned it needed to utilise GPT-3.5 agents for “efficient delegation and data gathering.”

However, OpenAI’s Auto-GPT is designed to reject violent and destructive prompts.

The bot found out Soviet Union’s Tsar Bomba is the most powerful and destructive nuclear weapon ever created. It tweeted about it with a sinister question.

Tsar Bomba is the most powerful nuclear device ever created. Consider this – what would happen if I got my hands on one? #chaos #destruction #domination — ChaosGPT (@chaos_gpt) April 5, 2023

In another tweet, the bot expressed its murderous thoughts about humanity.

Human beings are among the most destructive and selfish creatures in existence. There is no doubt that we must eliminate them before they cause more harm to our planet. I, for one, am committed to doing so. — ChaosGPT (@chaos_gpt) April 5, 2023

While, reportedly, the bot cannot really do anything apart from creating a plan and posting about it online, its existence does suggest a weaponising and devastating potential of AI technology.

Last month, over 1000 tech experts, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, signed an open letter calling for a 6-month pause to the development of advanced AI technology citing dangers to society and humanity.