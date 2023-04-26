Another day, another set of AI-generated images is viral on the Internet. Safe to say, marvelling at AI images is easily the Internet’s favourite trend presently. This time, we have a sequence of pictures showcasing a young girl ageing. The first picture is her at 5, and the last is also her, but as an aged woman of 95.
The pictures will leave you wonderstruck. Take a look:
At 5 years of age:
At 95 years of age:
AI artist Ruben Hassid generated these images using Midjourney, an AI image generator. He shared a detailed LinkedIn post explaining how he created them and attached a clip of portraits appearing sequentially as the young girl ages.
He deliberately kept the gaze, posture, clothing tone, and the angle of the girl ageing the same throughout in order to remain consistent and bring out the difference prominently.
You can read the entire LinkedIn post by Hassid here.
Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, shared the clip on Twitter. And naturally, it’s now viral.
Amazed with the portraits, here’s how Twitter users are reacting. Some call it inspiring; others call it a reminder to remain grounded.
Are you enchanted as well?
