Another day, another set of AI-generated images is viral on the Internet. Safe to say, marvelling at AI images is easily the Internet’s favourite trend presently. This time, we have a sequence of pictures showcasing a young girl ageing. The first picture is her at 5, and the last is also her, but as an aged woman of 95.

The pictures will leave you wonderstruck. Take a look:

At 5 years of age:

LinkedIn – Ruben Hassid

At 95 years of age:

AI artist Ruben Hassid generated these images using Midjourney, an AI image generator. He shared a detailed LinkedIn post explaining how he created them and attached a clip of portraits appearing sequentially as the young girl ages.

He deliberately kept the gaze, posture, clothing tone, and the angle of the girl ageing the same throughout in order to remain consistent and bring out the difference prominently.

You can read the entire LinkedIn post by Hassid here.

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, shared the clip on Twitter. And naturally, it’s now viral.

Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl ageing from 5years to 95 years. I won’t fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful….and Human… pic.twitter.com/k7d2qupJ52 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2023

Amazed with the portraits, here’s how Twitter users are reacting. Some call it inspiring; others call it a reminder to remain grounded.

This is so awe-inspiring at so many levels https://t.co/RStXDS3b8d — Raj Sarkar (@rajsarkar) April 25, 2023

It’s beautiful and awe inspiring, and a reminder not to get too carried away and lose grasp of reality. — Ray Gaur (@raygaurca) April 24, 2023

Poignant reminder of human mortality. Ironic, isn’t it, that it took AI to reassure us about a natural process. Thanks @anandmahindra and @RubenHssd https://t.co/u6c7H2DS31 — Bharati Chaturvedi (@Bharati09) April 25, 2023

Power of AI is incredible ! https://t.co/eh7meOM1tJ — Chaitanya (@AreYouChaitanya) April 25, 2023

Best in the Internet today https://t.co/FsCTrWijrg — Nelson Debbarma (@realnelsondbrma) April 25, 2023

Everything has changed except the eyes that are searching. — Bhupendra 🇮🇳 (@bhupndrajaiswal) April 25, 2023

Indeed 'hauntingly beautiful' 🙂 — Sam ଦାସ (@SamDasTweets) April 24, 2023

Are you enchanted as well?

Last week, AI images of Skating Nanis generated by Ashish Jose went viral on Instagram. We were all in awe of the inspiring idea and hyper-realistic images.