Another day, another set of AI-generated images take over the Internet. By now, we’ve seen AI artists imagining Taj Mahal construction days or how billionaires would look if they were poor, and so much more. But today, we have images of skating desi grannies viral on social media.

AI artist Ashish Jose (@tarqeeb) shared the now-viral images on Instagram. Take a look:

Ashish Jose (@tarqeeb) – Instagram

Balancing right:

Having the best time:

Making formations, enjoying together:

Captioned Skating Nani’s, he also wrote that the pics were made on Midjourney, a popular AI art generator.

Had Jose not mentioned the images were AI-generated, we would have never doubted them. Besides, the pics are motivating, and people are lauding the idea.

Ain’t this amazing?

