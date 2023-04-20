Another day, another set of AI-generated images take over the Internet. By now, we’ve seen AI artists imagining Taj Mahal construction days or how billionaires would look if they were poor, and so much more. But today, we have images of skating desi grannies viral on social media.

AI artist Ashish Jose (@tarqeeb) shared the now-viral images on Instagram. Take a look:

We have super cool grannies performing stunts:

AI images of skating grannies by Ashish Jose
Ashish Jose (@tarqeeb) – Instagram

Balancing right:

AI-generated images of roller skating Nanis by Ashish Jose
Having the best time:

AI images of skating grannies by Ashish Jose
Making formations, enjoying together:

AI-generated images of roller skating Nanis by Ashish Jose
Captioned Skating Nani’s, he also wrote that the pics were made on Midjourney, a popular AI art generator.

Had Jose not mentioned the images were AI-generated, we would have never doubted them. Besides, the pics are motivating, and people are lauding the idea.

AI-generated images of roller skating Nanis by Ashish Jose comments
AI images of roller skating Nanis by Ashish Jose viral
AI-generated images of roller skating Nanis by Ashish Jose reactions
Viral AI-generated images of roller skating Nanis by Ashish Jose reactions
Ain’t this amazing?

You find the link to Ashish Jose’s Instagram page here.

