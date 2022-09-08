Among the many essential accessories men need for their wardrobe, a good watch is a must. It speaks volumes about your personality and flamboyance. In the world of online shopping and with so many options, it's hard to pick that perfect piece that will go well with all your attire (trust me, we know the struggles).

From different brands available on Amazon to shop from, we know how tempting it is to pick that one watch you need. Our guide aims to help you save time and get a watch with the best features.

To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best men watches for you. They are best-rated and high-quality watches that will look the coolest on all your attires. Read on.

1. Timex Analog Blue Dial: ₹3,199

The Timex blue dial watch offers you a smart yet formal look. With a 36 x 35 x 15 millimeters dimension, it fits right on your wrist. The watch offers 30 meters of water resistance depth and also a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

2. Casio Analog-Digital Black Dial: ₹9,195

Looking for something vintage yet smart- this could be the best pick for you. The black digital Casio watch looks trendy and goes well with all your outfits. With 10 x 10 x 10 centimeters, it gives 200 meters of water resistance depth. The watch also offers special features including dual time, countdown timer, stopwatch, and light.

3. Fastrack Analog Black Dial: ₹4,249

This ultimate matt black watch is very trendy and stylish. You don't have to worry about belts getting damaged as it is made of stainless steel. The dimension of this beauty is 14 x 7 x 10 centimeters and comes with 50.0 meters of water resistance depth.

4. Carlson Raulen Wristwatches: ₹1,499

If you are looking for something light yet fashionable, this one will tick all the boxes. The watch has 300 Meters water resistance depth and also includes a chronograph. It includes a safety buckle, so you don't have to worry about it falling off.

5. Titan Analog Champagne Dial: ₹2,995

The Titan champagne dial stainless steel strap gives you a classic look in the simplest way. It comes with 24 months manufacturer warranty and 30 meters water resistance depth.

6. Fossil Retro Digital Black Dial: ₹5,596

If something casual and retro is your vibe, you can opt for this crystal face dial. With a case size: of 40mm and band size: of 22mm- it also has LCD movement with a digital display. You also get two years international warranty and 50 meters of water resistance depth.

7. Sonata Analog Blue Dial: ₹1,049

The Sonata watch has a case diameter of 35 millimeters and a band width of 14 millimeters. It offers a 1-year manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects and 30 meters water resistance depth.

8. Casio Digital Gray Dial: ₹1,436

This Casio digital watch is made of a rubber band and keeps your wrist hassle-free. It is a stylish and multifunctional watch that has a date display and alarm feature. With a round dial, this model has 50 water resistance depth. The dial colour is grey, and the strap colour is black for this piece.

9. Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen: ₹14,995

The Fossil touchscreen watch is a one-time investment with marvelous stores for you. You get heart rate & activity tracking using Google fit- built-in GPS for distance tracking- swimproof design 3ATM- G Pay- responses from Google assistant, among many others. The model is interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands and has a screen size of 1. 28 inches.

10. boAt Xtend Smartwatch: ₹2,999

If you think good smartwatches are hard to find, we might have a solution for this. The Alexa built-in boAt watch sets reminders and alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command. With 10 Millimeters in height and ‎50 millimeters in width, it fits just right. It even comes with a 1-year warranty.

The watches mentioned in the list are trendy and suitable for everyday purposes. We have included brands that are prestigious and have classy designs.

