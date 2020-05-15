Soon after the major success of video calling service, Zoom, other social media giants started making the necessary changes in their services to cope up with the trend.

According to The Verge, Facebook is now rolling out its Messenger Rooms to its users around the world. The new service is available to desktop and smartphone users where up to 50 participants can join a conference call.

For those who are concerned about the privacy issues of Zoom, Facebook is pushing the privacy controls that let a user share invite link. The user can also pick specific people from the friend list who will then get personal Messenger invites from the user.

This means that a user must be cautious while sharing the invite link. Not just that, a user can also remove people from Room and the Room group can be locked so that no one else can join during the call.

To use the service, users must download the latest version of Facebook and Messenger apps. It would be interesting to see if Zoom users show their interest in Facebook Messenger Rooms and shift to the newer service.