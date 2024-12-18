In association with Razorpay

Turning ten is supposed to be a big deal, right? In brand years, it means you’re a trusted part of people’s lives. And guess what? Razorpay, our favorite fintech disruptor, is turning 10! And the brand is using this occasion to celebrate three incredible employee career transformations that reflect Razorpay’s commitment to employee growth, innovation, and shaping brighter futures. After all, where you work plays a huge role in shaping your journey.

Chalapathi K, Adeeprao D, Manjunath V

Today, we’re diving into the inspiring stories of Adeep, Manjunath, and Chalapathi who’ve defied the odds and carved out inspiring paths of their own. Come, let’s first quickly get to know the three trailblazers one by one.

Adeep

Adeeprao

Who hasn’t heard the phrase, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way”? Adeep is living, breathing proof of it! Hailing from a small village in Bidar, Karnataka, where dreams often felt as distant as the moon, Adeep took the curveballs life threw at him and scored a six! Even though he couldn’t study beyond the 10th grade, Adeep took the fire within him of supporting his family and dove headfirst into every job he could find.

At just 17, life demanded more than it should have from Adeep. In 2010, he stepped into a relentless grind, taking up any job he could find to support his family. Over six long years, he worked as a helper in a Spring Factory, toiled in a Cement Factory, and served as an office boy at LIC. His days blurred into nights as he juggled jobs at Kirana stores, waited tables at two restaurants, sold BSNL SIM cards in his village, and pumped fuel during odd hours. Some nights, he’d catch a few restless hours of sleep at railway stations, his body weary but his spirit unbroken. Adeep hustled through 10 jobs in six years, proving that determination always finds a way! At that age when teenagers and young adults like you are enjoying their lives, Adeep lived through probably the toughest moments of your life.

One of the hardest chapters in his life came in 2012 when Adeep worked as a gate security guard at a function hall. After his night shifts, he’d walk to Yesvantpur railway station, where he slept on the platform and scraped by on a single meal a day. Most mornings, his breakfast was a green peas packet and water—cheap, quick, and just enough to quiet his growling stomach. He vividly remembers one night when he had only ₹200 left to his name. Weighed down by exhaustion and despair, he thought of returning to his village, unable to endure the struggle any longer. That night, he slept with an empty stomach and an empty pocket. But that same emptiness gave him the strength to push forward. It taught him invaluable lessons about resilience, sacrifice, and the hunger for a better life. Every role, no matter how grueling, became a stepping stone toward something greater. These weren’t just jobs—they were survival, resilience, and the quiet determination of a young man chasing a dream that seemed impossibly far away.

In 2016, Adeep joined Razorpay in Bangalore as a security guard and worked 18-hour shifts to pay off a loan for his first bike. But when he decided to quit following health concerns, a brief encounter with Razorpay’s founder, Shashank Kumar planted a seed of hope for achieving something bigger in life. Two years later, Adeep returned to Razorpay, as part of the HR operations. With the support of mentors and a welcoming team, he learned new skills, grew in confidence, and carved out a career he never thought was possible. Today, Adeep stands as a proud homeowner, earning respect in his village and making his parents beam with pride.

Manjunath

Manjunath

Similar to Adeep’s life story, Manjunath also came from a small village in Hassan, Karnataka, faced a tough start in life, where dreams were big, but resources were limited. After 10th grade, he worked relentlessly—first in a construction factory, then a kirana store, and later as a security guard in Bangalore. Working double shifts, he often survived on just biscuits, enduring hunger and exhaustion for eight long years.

In 2016, his life changed when he joined Razorpay as an Office Admin, a role he secured despite limited English skills. This opportunity marked a turning point, fueled by years of perseverance and the support he received. Today, Manjunath is a proud member of Razorpay’s legal team, thriving in an environment that values potential over backgrounds. His inspiring journey is a testament to resilience and how determination can lead to extraordinary success.

Chalapathi

Chalapathi

Chalapathi was born to a farming family in Tamil Nadu and was also quickly introduced to life’s hardships at the young age of 13 years. You’d think that would be the end of every dream, but Chalapathi was just getting started. For 12 years, he took on multiple jobs—making tea, cutting fruits, cleaning cars, and ensuring colleagues’ safety—all to support his dream of building a better home for his family.

His turning point came in 2016 when he joined Razorpay as an admin, despite initial hesitation about switching careers. With no prior experience, he quickly proved his skills, rising to lead major procurement projects. Chalapathi’s inspiring journey highlights the power of determination and how opportunities, combined with perseverance, can transform lives.

Now it goes without saying that your workplace can truly make or break the course of your journey. While Adeep, Manjunath, and Chalapathi showed incredible resilience in their respective struggles, Razorpay was there every step of the way, providing the support they needed to achieve their goals. But what exactly does a supportive work culture look like? Let’s take cues from Razorpay.

1. There Is A Culture of Learning & Innovation

Manjunath with his teammates at Razorpay

“Manjunath taught me a lot of things and then Razorpay’s People Ops team also taught me so much, I thank them a lot.” – Adeep

“I was surrounded by people who made me feel like one of them, like a family member. They helped me learn how to work on Slack, manage the CCTV, excel sheets, invoices, and also manage the access control system.” – Manjunath

“Everything I am today is because of that blind trust Harshil, Shashank and the Founding Team put in me. Without knowing me, they gave me a Credit Card and let me buy laptops and handle asset management.“- Chalapathi

2. There Is A Sense Of Equality

Adeep with his teammates at Razorpay

“That was the first time someone was hugging me… I began to wonder why does Shashank sir even needed to hug me, he’s the co-founder of the company. I’m not equal to him.” – Adeep

“The most important thing I’ve found at Razorpay was a feeling of equality as part of the admin team. I’ve learned to respect others even if they don’t respect me.” – Manjunath

“Respect and value are what I got at Razorpay, something that money can’t buy. Today, my relatives and society behave with me in a very different way than they used to earlier.” – Chalapathi

3. Razorpay Lays Trust & Empowerment In Its Employees

Chalapathi with Razorpay Co-founder Shashank Kumar

“I met Shashank Sir (the co-founder) again this time, but it was for a different reason and he was overjoyed that I had now joined the HR Team for People Ops.“- Adeep

“No one made me feel insecure for not speaking in English.” – Manjunath

As Razorpay marks a decade of redefining the financial future of this country, it’s the stories of people like Adeep, Manjunath, and Chalapathi that truly stand out. Their journeys remind us that resilience, determination, and the right support system can move mountains. And if there’s one thing Razorpay has proven in these 10 years, it’s that when you invest in people, the possibilities are endless.

So, here’s to the trailblazers, the dreamers, and the doers. Happy 10th, Razorpay — and here’s to many more!