Although you might argue that this society is taking baby steps to be inclusive towards the LGBTQ+ community, how safe do you think the same-sex couple are while entering a pub or a cafe?

Driven by a similar concern, Shivam Kaushik launched Glii, a new app that promises a safe environment for the people of the LGBTQ+ community by allowing them to book a restaurant for their first date.

Launched in 2020, Glii focuses on safety, something that many dating apps fail to address. The founder Kaushik says, it is for the individuals who are seriously looking for a friend or relationship. “We are giving you a match, we are giving you a restaurant,” he adds.

Once you've found a match, you can use the Glii app to reserve seats at a restaurant and meet in a "safe" place. Instead of allowing a stranger into your home or agreeing to meet at their place, meeting at a restaurant allows both of you to see whether there is spark before moving forward.

Glii now has access to over 8000 eateries in India thanks to a partnership with food aggregator EazyDiner. These are still all LGBTQ+-friendly restaurants, but the idea is to create a safe zone for Glii users within a few of them.

The dating app also uses artificial intelligence to analyse a user's behaviour and then suggest a good match. There's also a way to screen out bogus profiles, as well as a way for people to report them.

Shivam Kaushik and other founders have practically executed what others barely have a discourse about.

Indeed, a big leap in the matrix of dating apps!