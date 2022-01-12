Although you might argue that this society is taking baby steps to be inclusive towards the LGBTQ+ community, how safe do you think the same-sex couple are while entering a pub or a cafe?

Driven by a similar concern, Shivam Kaushik launched Glii, a new app that promises a safe environment for the people of the LGBTQ+ community by allowing them to book a restaurant for their first date.

Glii dating app
Source: www.glii.in

Launched in 2020, Glii focuses on safety, something that many dating apps fail to address. The founder Kaushik says, it is for the individuals who are seriously looking for a friend or relationship. “We are giving you a match, we are giving you a restaurant,” he adds. 

Once you've found a match, you can use the Glii app to reserve seats at a restaurant and meet in a "safe" place. Instead of allowing a stranger into your home or agreeing to meet at their place, meeting at a restaurant allows both of you to see whether there is spark before moving forward.

same-sex couple
Source: Unsplash (representational image)

Glii now has access to over 8000 eateries in India thanks to a partnership with food aggregator EazyDiner. These are still all LGBTQ+-friendly restaurants, but the idea is to create a safe zone for Glii users within a few of them.

LGBTQ+ community
Source: Logical Indian (representational image)

The dating app also uses artificial intelligence to analyse a user's behaviour and then suggest a good match. There's also a way to screen out bogus profiles, as well as a way for people to report them. 

Shivam Kaushik and other founders have practically executed what others barely have a discourse about. 

Founders of Glii app
Source: The Indian Express

Indeed, a big leap in the matrix of dating apps!