Everyone is on the Artificial Intelligence bandwagon and is creating something that is extraordinary. And this influencer did not want to miss out on the opportunity. Caryn Marjorie, 23, a social media influencer with nearly 2 million followers on Snapchat, has come up with an AI Chatbot that can talk to you as a friend, girlfriend, or however, you want to take the conversation ahead.
Marjorie has a 98 per cent male fan base and regularly receives messages and requests. As a human, she can only reply to so many. And that’s when she came up with the idea of a ChatGPT-powered AI bot named CarynAI. Speaking to Washington Post, Marjorie said, “The reason why I created CarynAI was because I wanted to cure loneliness from my fan base”.
You can discuss literally anything with the chatbot – day-to-day updates, friendly banter, erotic conversations, etc. Apparently, Marjorie has revealed that the waiting list currently stands at 26 hours. She added that over 5000 people have already signed up to chat with the CarynAI. According to reports, a user can pay $1 per minute (₹82 per minute) to have a conversation.
Here’s what people have to say about this new invention.
What are your thoughts on this?
