Everyone is on the Artificial Intelligence bandwagon and is creating something that is extraordinary. And this influencer did not want to miss out on the opportunity. Caryn Marjorie, 23, a social media influencer with nearly 2 million followers on Snapchat, has come up with an AI Chatbot that can talk to you as a friend, girlfriend, or however, you want to take the conversation ahead.

Marjorie has a 98 per cent male fan base and regularly receives messages and requests. As a human, she can only reply to so many. And that’s when she came up with the idea of a ChatGPT-powered AI bot named CarynAI. Speaking to Washington Post, Marjorie said, “The reason why I created CarynAI was because I wanted to cure loneliness from my fan base”.

Underrated stat on @cutiecaryn’s new “AI girlfriend” voice bot:



The $72k in revenue came from just 1,000 beta testers in a week.



This means the average user spent more than an hour chatting with her, at $1/min.



I paid to see how it works 👇 pic.twitter.com/CCbhhRfD8m — Olivia Moore (@omooretweets) May 13, 2023

You can discuss literally anything with the chatbot – day-to-day updates, friendly banter, erotic conversations, etc. Apparently, Marjorie has revealed that the waiting list currently stands at 26 hours. She added that over 5000 people have already signed up to chat with the CarynAI. According to reports, a user can pay $1 per minute (₹82 per minute) to have a conversation.

Here’s what people have to say about this new invention.

As sad as it is, AI relationships seem to be the future.



People don't leave their homes, don't push themselves socially, and we allow a culture of online sex relationships to exist.



Sad, but not uncurable. — Ryan Lew (@ryanhlew) May 12, 2023

🤷‍♂️I don't get it! Why people pay for talking to an AI. It is much easier to go outside and talk to real people.

That is what people should do… — Robin Sedlag (@RobinS1970) May 12, 2023

A new level of simping? This is beyond weird and sad IMHO. — Mulkeen (@Mulkeen) May 12, 2023

Say what you will, but you gotta applaud her business mind lmao. — Dey (@ATreispe) May 12, 2023

Techno utopia expectation: becoming demigods and ruling over the galaxy

Reality: https://t.co/Jzyzed4G0x — 𝒎 (@mutantlotus) May 13, 2023

It says a lot about society & people’s mental health. People choosing to have a relationship with an AI bot tells us a lot about the world today & how ppl are doing. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/RLCmVuupss — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) May 13, 2023

I think I remember this episode of Black Mirror. https://t.co/8cFbg8W08N — 𝔗𝔯𝔞𝔡 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥 𝔚𝔦𝔣𝔢 (@esotericmom) May 13, 2023

I would say that things are about to get weird, but it appears that it’s already weird af



Crazy how desperate dudes are these days, but I can’t blame a smart girl for hustling a bunch of losers out of their money 🤣 https://t.co/7ZbMEzqLge — ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴍғᴇʀ B₳B₳LOO 💥 (@BabalooMagoo) May 12, 2023

