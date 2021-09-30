The first day was just spent trying to get rid of everything tacky that she had put in the phone, including a super colourful BTS wallpaper. But after having customised the display and the ringtone to my preference, it wasn't until I saw my sister later in the day, that I remembered I was not using my phone.
Both the phones weren't too different in looks and in fact, felt very similar in my hand too. Just like my Nord 2 5G, the Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43 inches long screen with a 90Hz refresh ratio. So while browsing videos and playing games, I could completely immerse myself in its colourful and vibrant screen.
By the third day, I was convinced that I actually wasn't a loser in this phone exchange. The joke was on my sister really, because I was having a fairly good time with her Nord CE 5G. I mean even if there were differences, they weren't big enough to get on my nerves. While I know that the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G 5G processor of the Nord CE 5G was not as fast as my Nord 2 5G's MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, the difference was barely noticeable. My patience was not tested and I was able to jump between multiple apps without having to wait for the phone to load them.
And then came the sixth day, when I was knocked sideways with the Nord CE 5G's surprisingly good camera. Considering it was the most affordable offering in the OnePlus lineup, I really didn't think it was going to hold a candle to the Nord 2 5G camera experience. So when I stepped out for a fun brunch party with my friends, I definitely wasn't volunteering to be the one clicking all the wonderful and fun selfies. But a few cocktails and my favourite lasagna down, I found myself slipping the phone out of my pocket to capture all the happy moments.
Of course, I'm sure my sister was enjoying the Nord 2 5G camera as well. For starters, its camera has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, which comes along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens camera. The rear triple-camera delivers an excellent exposure and stable autofocus for the price it comes in, which gave me pictures that are more punchy, vibrant and packed with details. Having said that, the Nord CE 5G impressed me with its camera and I am definitely not complaining! Again you have to remember that this is a budget phone that belonged to a college kid.
And then came the final day, when I finally got my Nord 2 5G back. But as I look back, losing the bet didn't turn out half as bad. Using the Nord CE 5G didn't feel like there was anything amiss. The phone is definitely the best option for anyone like my sister who was looking to purchase a phone with decent features at a lower range before moving on to a higher-end device. She is a college student and honestly couldn't ask for a better bang for her buck. With Nord CE 5G, OnePlus is giving its users an essential OnePlus experience at the price of only ₹24,999.
So which phone are you going to buy?