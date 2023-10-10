The conversation around the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not new. The production of deep fakes and the creation of misinformation lies only on one side of the spectrum. There is whole another conversation around how, with the unrestricted advancement of AI, the more we try to bring the technology closer to real life, the more it will threaten life as we know it. After all, ‘AI could be the death of us’ was not theorised in vain.

One recent example that has been drawing chilling reactions is the introduction of 28 AIs by Meta. Each AI is given a distinct personality, and people can interact with them on Meta’s messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. On their social handles, they’d look like renowned public figures, given Meta has partnered with them for the same.

Now, this may sound fascinating at the start, and the next thing you know is you’re seeing Kendall Jenner’s AI version introducing herself as Billie, and she looks so real that you’re actually confused.

Billie Instagram – @yoursisbillie

Then you visit her profile and read ‘AI managed by Meta’, but your mind has already freaked you out.

Australian Soccer player Sam Kerr is Sally as an AI character:

Sally Instagram – @goodtimesal

Popular American YouTuber James Stephen Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has become comedian Zach as an AI:

Zach Instagram – @comedyzach

For fitness tips, you can find former basketball player Dwyane Wade as Victor on Instagram. Similarly, Meta has built several other AI characters, each specialising in unique interests, possessing a unique personality, and resembling a famous public or fictional figure. On the website, Meta noted the social handle images depict a character and not the real life personality associated to them.

We’re entering a Black Mirror episode!