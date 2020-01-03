Although 2019 was full of some amazing smartphones, it's time we look forward to what 2020 has to offer.

Here's a list of some of the most anticipated smartphones that we are expecting to see this year.

1. Samsung Galaxy S11/S20

Thanks to tipster Evan Blass, OnLeaks and Ice Universe, we have an almost clear image of what Samsung is going to offer in its upcoming flagship.

The next Galaxy flagship is expected to be camera-centric with next-gen 108MP main camera sensor and a smaller punch-hole design. The phone is rumoured to launch on 18th February at an event in San Francisco.

2. Next foldable phone from Samsung

If you are someone who likes the clamshell design of Moto Razr, you will be glad to hear that Samsung is also planning to launch a vertically folding phone.

There are a few leaked photos that we have seen in the past but so far Samsung has successfully kept the major features of the phone a secret.

3. Oppo Find X2

Oppo's Find X was among the first few phones to offer a full notch-less display, however, the pop-up mechanism of the phone was not very promising.

As per rumours, the company may launch its successor this year and this time the phone may offer an under-display camera sensor.

4. Huawei P40

Though the company is facing a lot of restrictions from the US firms and 2019 wasn't easy for the company, Huawei is still standing strong in the Chinese market.

After launching a great phone, Huawei P30, in 2019, the company is expected to launch the Huawei P40 in 2020.

5. Google Pixel 4a

As an affordable alternative to Pixel 3 & 3XL, Google launched Pixel 3a in 2019 and as it expected, the phone was very well received.

Now, it's 2020 and the company is expected to release the cheaper model of Pixel 4 & 4XL as Pixel 4a & 4a XL. The phone is expected to launch in May.

6. The next Apple iPhone

Usually, Apple schedules the iPhone launch event in the month of September and it's very early to predict things related to the next iPhone.

However, few leaks have indicated that this time we may see a squarer design, notch-less display and much-awaited 5G support.

7. OnePlus 8 Series

The design of the upcoming OnePlus 8 is already leaked. Going by the rumours, we may see a punch-hole camera along with next year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The phone is expected to launch around April 2020.

8. Apple iPhone SE2/iPhone 9

Right from the beginning of 2019, we have seen leaks and rumours about the iPhone SE successor and finally, we may see the much-anticipated phone this year.

9. Xiaomi Mi 10

The fact that right after the launch of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 10 will be among the first few phones to offer the latest chipset makes it a highly anticipated smartphone.

Apart from the chipset, the phone is also expected to offer a 108MP camera sensor and launch in January for China, followed by global launch in February.

10. OnePlus 8 Lite

The fact that OnePlus has now started to focus on premium phones, a lot of people have begun to look at cheaper alternatives which have started to hamper the sales.

To tackle the problem, the company is planning to launch a lite model which is expected to focus on the budget segment of the market.

While this information is based on leaks and rumours, to know everything about them, we will have to wait for them to launch in the market.