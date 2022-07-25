If we think of failures, it's hard to be optimistic about them. But this museum of failure gives us hope to shine even when we fail. An initiative by Dr. Samuel West, a licensed psychologist, celebrates failed products from all over the world.
A Twitter user TrungTPhan shared how this museum in Sweden celebrates unsuccessful innovations from various brands. The museum has more than 150 failed products that emphasise innovation and progress requires failure. It aims to give insight into the risky business of innovation.
Here are some failed products that will make you think why did they even exist?
1. Ikea a.i.r.
Ikea a.i.r. (1980s)
Ikea took "DIY" and "transportable" to new heights with its line of inflatable furniture (a.i.r.).
Valves constantly leaked and needed re-pumping. The line did last almost a decade, though.
2. Kettle corn Oreos
3. Spray-on Condom
Spray-on Condom (2006-2008)
Step 1: Insert junk into spray apparatus
Step 2: Spray on melted latex
Step 3: Wait 3 minutes for it to dry
Step 4: This is the most insane thing ever seen in my life
4. Little Miss No Name
5. Lifesaver Holes
Lifesaver Holes (early 1990s)
Honestly, this was kind of a good idea.
Honestly, this was kind of a good idea.

Lifesaver launched a product that was supposed to resemble the punched out holes from the OG circular candies. It totally flopped.
6. Nintendo Power Glove
Nintendo Power Glove (1989-1990)
This was one of Nintendo's first forays into VR tech. It sold 600k units in the first 6 weeks but didn't actually do anything of note.
The hand-motion tech would later develop into the super successful Nintendo Wii controller, though. pic.twitter.com/wazCNtsQDR
7. Arch Deluxe
Arch Deluxe (1996)
It's McDonald's largest flop.
Facing pressure from BK, McD made an "adult" burger: patty on potato-flour bun w/ lettuce leaf (not shredded), tomato + fancy mustard.
It failed after $100m in ad spend (the ad copy had children criticizing the "adult" taste).
8. Colgate Frozen Beef Lasagna
Colgate Frozen Beef Lasagna (early 1980s)
The Museum of Failure can't confirm whether or not this *actually* existed (Colgate says "no"). If true, one of the more ludicrous product crossovers ever LOL.
9. Nike Magneto
Nike Magneto (1995-97)
Nike created a pair of futuristic sunglasses that didn't have temples (the part that goes over your ear).
One big catch: to wear them you had to glue frickin magnets on your face so the shades could clip on.
10. Apple Pippin
Apple Pippin (1996-97)
Pre-Steve Jobs return, Apple launched a gaming console. It used Macintosh tech, so was pretty powerful...but way overpriced.
It cost $600 vs. $200 for the N64.
In a year on the market, Apple sold 42k units (N64 sold 300k on the *first* day).
11. Heinz Coloured Ketchup
Coloured Ketchup (2000-06)
Heinz made a line of kid-friendly ketchup and did wild food engineering to make different colors work: Blastin Green, Funky Purple, Stellar Blue, Passion Pink, Awesome Orange, Totally Teal.
It had a short run before folding (and is objectively insane)
12. Harley-Davidson Cologne
Harley-Davidson Cologne (1996-2005)
Harley has a strong brand and merch makes up ~5% of its sales. In the mid-90s, the motorbike manufacturer got a little ambitious w/ its brand extension strategy: eau de toilette (AKA cologne).
The scent was called -- wait for it -- "Hot Rod".
13. Twitter Peek
TwitterPeek (2009-2010)
A $200 handheld device that *only* ran Twitter. It was a disaster:
◻️You could only see 20 characters at a time
◻️Linked websites were inaccessible
◻️It only refreshed the 10 most recent Tweets
14. ESPN phone
ESPN phone (2006)
This ESPN-branded flip phone provided grainy video highlights and 24/7 sports news. It cost $399 or "free" with a $65-$225/month plan.
It lasted <1yr, with Steve Jobs telling ESPN execs ""Your phone is the dumbest f***ing idea I have ever heard."
15. Kitschy toilet paper radio & holder in one
16. Ladies' makeup compact in the shape of a pistol
17. Ultimate Facial Toning System Mask
18. Butter stick
19. Crystal Pepsi
20. Trump the game
21. Chocolate pizza by Dr.Oetker
22. German hazard warning for trucks
23. Snail Hat
24. Cocacola Blak
25. Marlboro Ice-cream
Clearly, this Museum of failure is a celebration of art and creativity.
