Obviously, we have convenience and ease when it comes to modern technology. And some things are a clear upgrade. But vintage gadgets just had a certain emotion associated with them. Maybe, they were more complex, but that was kind of part of the fun. I mean the pleasure you’d get from closing a flip phone or pressing the ‘record’ button on a Walkman is still irreplaceable. I guess all the millennials and zillennials would be able to relate to this.

If you had the power to bring back one gadget from the past to the market, which one would you choose?



1. Polaroid camera

2. The home phone

3. Gameboy

4. Pager

5. Apple iPod

6. Floppy disk

7. Cassette tape

8. Typewriter

9. Sony Walkman pic.twitter.com/5bIz2C5CXP — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) October 2, 2023

Well, World of Statistics has listed out a few vintage gadgets that have taken us back in time, they’ve also asked their followers which one they would bring back to the market. And of course, people have responded with great enthusiasm.

Here take a look for yourself:

The gameboy was Awesome. I spent my whole childhood with it! — Nico W (@Naiyo78) October 2, 2023

There is something about the Sony Walkman that makes me want to bring it back. Not just the device, but the memories that go with it. The songs that I listened to on those cassettes, the places that I visited with them, the people that I shared them with. The Walkman was more… — saTya (@POETICandFUNNY) October 2, 2023

Walkman — Knowledge And Nonsense (@know_and_non) October 2, 2023

Polaroid camera, nowadays everything is faked or AI… would love to bring back real time authenticity! 🔥💯 — Bitnar (@Bitnar_) October 2, 2023

Typewriter. There are some written statements that should be preserved but not on the internet, cloud, or hackable electronic storage devices. — Mark Nakata (@mrnonel) October 2, 2023

Alright, let's get this straight. The Apple iPod was a game-changer, folks! You could carry your entire music library in your pocket! But what are these politicians carrying? Nothing but empty promises and failed policies! We used to make things that changed the world. Now, we… — The Unknown Explorer (@ShortdeckS) October 2, 2023

Pagers, also known as were once a ubiquitous communication device before the era of mobile phones. Pagers were invented in the 1950s but gained widespread popularity in the 1980s and 1990s.



What's interesting is that they relied on one-way communication, allowing someone to… — Namer (@cybertrove) October 2, 2023

Polaroid cam — Slim NIK (@NikkuAbhishek) October 2, 2023

I would bring back home phones. They don't need power to work, rarely experience outages, and are inexpensive. So, it's a practical idea to provide a free home phone for everyone. — Murat Beshtoev (@CirclEdgeInc) October 2, 2023

Nintendo definitely — Stanimir Uzunov (@stan1m1r) October 2, 2023

Would Love 2 C The Oldest Sony Walkman Again.I Still Remember My Good Old Days When I Had This Sony Walkman.Even Though It Used Audio Cassettes,It Was Compact.Since Audio Cassettes Had Only 12 Songs,Sound Quality Was Outstanding.Unlike Mp3 (Compressed),SW Had 100% Sound Quality. — Jitendra Patil (@JituPatil6048) October 2, 2023

Floppy disks. But with terabyte capacities. — Alec Dacyczyn (@AlecDacyczyn) October 2, 2023

Which one would you pick?