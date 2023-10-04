Obviously, we have convenience and ease when it comes to modern technology. And some things are a clear upgrade. But vintage gadgets just had a certain emotion associated with them. Maybe, they were more complex, but that was kind of part of the fun. I mean the pleasure you’d get from closing a flip phone or pressing the ‘record’ button on a Walkman is still irreplaceable. I guess all the millennials and zillennials would be able to relate to this.
Well, World of Statistics has listed out a few vintage gadgets that have taken us back in time, they’ve also asked their followers which one they would bring back to the market. And of course, people have responded with great enthusiasm.
Here take a look for yourself:
Which one would you pick?