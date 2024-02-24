It’s not like we never knew that Netflix’s Black Mirror is not just a work of fiction but a realistic portrait of a not-so-distant reality. But the unprecedented development in AI and technology seems to bring dystopia closer than ever.

A few weeks back, Elon Musk revealed the completion of the first brain chip implant in a human. Scary deepfake stories do the rounds of the Internet every day. Selfitis is an actual medical condition of addiction to selfies. With all its pros, the fast-paced development in AI and technology does pose a very tangible harm to humankind and our quality of life.

People on X are discussing their honest opinions on technology that essentially re-iterate some of it is ridiculous and we’re doomed.

Instant Messaging Apps are the worst thing to have happened to Human Kind. Mujhe nahin available hona 24*7, nahin karni baat, chup, sab chup, shhh https://t.co/7vKKip9UDs — ishan (@ishansolo) February 19, 2024

Having virtually EVERYTHING tied to your phone via apps is one of the stupidest things corporations and companies have ever done. https://t.co/0HIu4cTqqn — William Mr. Lee (@TheeTrueLee) February 19, 2024

the technological stage of late stage capitalism has the potential to cause the end of the world https://t.co/u4K77nIIuw — elvussy vol II🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@hausofvidaxx) February 19, 2024

The entire industry is run by the biggest sociopaths around and should be treated as such https://t.co/SwhikerhJR — Mike "Mayor of Oakland" Davie (@linusalf) February 19, 2024

Scanned menu and online ordering on restaurant (when dine in) should be banned omg https://t.co/bKC8VBIMxy — H (@ti_aspetto_) February 19, 2024

camera quality was better in the 80s nothing beats that grainy horror esque film quality imo https://t.co/HuyhWa1Epi — kel (@kelforu) February 19, 2024

we dont need another fucking shopping app like tech has to be more than that https://t.co/JJ1VAdiL2h — World's Spiciest Ramen (@dezgostang) February 19, 2024

sooo many people (especially those who support it yes, but also most people who oppose it) are thinking about 'ai' the wrong way https://t.co/AsZYpI7mLi — kev (@MarxAfterDark) February 19, 2024

The Apple Vision Pro is dangerous and should not be legal to wear in public https://t.co/yCyylgU2Sh — Aidan💕 (@GooberAidan) February 19, 2024

Instant gratification will be the end of humanity. https://t.co/Pp4Tv511Rw — Abhishek 🇵🇸 (@hereforcontent_) February 19, 2024

Upgrading phones yearly is basically pointless…. What is so game-changing about the latest model that the one from 3 years ago can’t do? Realistically, nothing . So just buy one and keep it till it breaks. https://t.co/3aoLUmry2t — Childfathers Matter (@Guru_Revenge) February 19, 2024

Most smartphone have peaked technology wise at this point. The only thing companies can really do is make battery life longer and take better photos. https://t.co/E5kGmalxn4 — jaded_code (@CodeJaded) February 18, 2024

We need significantly more women in the gaming industry, especially in high positions, if we ever plan to reduce the number of trolls, racists, and misogynists that exist in gaming. https://t.co/SeZ4fDWc6H — springwaterpapi (@toneyjetson) February 19, 2024

While it’s now impossible to conceive of a life without technology, the unrestricted development of AI may just be the death of us.