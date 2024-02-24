It’s not like we never knew that Netflix’s Black Mirror is not just a work of fiction but a realistic portrait of a not-so-distant reality. But the unprecedented development in AI and technology seems to bring dystopia closer than ever.

A few weeks back, Elon Musk revealed the completion of the first brain chip implant in a human. Scary deepfake stories do the rounds of the Internet every day. Selfitis is an actual medical condition of addiction to selfies. With all its pros, the fast-paced development in AI and technology does pose a very tangible harm to humankind and our quality of life. 

People on X are discussing their honest opinions on technology that essentially re-iterate some of it is ridiculous and we’re doomed.

While it’s now impossible to conceive of a life without technology, the unrestricted development of AI may just be the death of us.