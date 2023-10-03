Last month, Apple unveiled iPhone 15 models, announcing a host of upgrades and new features, including a Type C charging port, dynamic island for everyone, and Titanium Body for pro models, among others.

However, ever since iPhone 15 models reached customers, they have already reported these 6 complaints:

1. Too hot to handle

Among the most common issues people are facing overheating tops the list. Several iPhone 15 Pro users have claimed their phone gets too hot during fast charging, high-end gaming, and even during a phone call.

The natural titanium iPhone 15 Pro gets extremely hot, so much so that it becomes difficult to hold. Furthermore, it heats up after just a 2-minute FaceTime call or when scrolling through reels for 8-10 minutes. This is a new issue for me, as I've never encountered this with any… pic.twitter.com/Qu0QK1xGLd — Mohit Verma (@itz_mohitverma) September 25, 2023

2. Breakable

While the all-new titanium case was proudly boasted during the launch event, it turns out it’s weak and breaks easily. This controversy erupted when YouTuber JerryRigEverything put an iPhone 15 Pro Max to a durability test, and, to his surprise, it FAILED.

if the iphone 15 pro max breaks at slight thumb pressure imagine sitting on it by accident you'd probably hear the sound of your money crunching like autumn leaves yikes 😬pic.twitter.com/ETmrksbUUI — gigil hadid (@kinofthejungle) September 23, 2023

3. Battery swells

Along with the overheating problem, a Reddit user reported battery swelling in their iPhone 15 Pro last week.

4. Very slow charging

Many users have also complained about the speed of iPhone 15 smartphones charging. A user took to X complaining how it took 1.5 hours for them to go from 65% to 100%. While it’s being said that iPhone battery draining quickly is more likely to be an issue of iOS 17 and not iPhone 15 models, the new users are complaining about the same.

iPhone 15 charges Extremely SLOW. There’s some issue which needs to be fixed as the last 10-15% takes ages. I took 1 hr 30 mins to go from 65% to 100% & before some fanboys start jumping, let me clear a few things



Tried it with charging optimisation disabled – same effect

Used… pic.twitter.com/AbqL3PrbBJ — Nimit (@gizmoddict) September 25, 2023

5. Apple logo freeze during set-up

There have also been reports claiming that it freezes during its set-up. Apparently, for some users, it’s getting stuck on the Apple logo during the set-up process while transferring data. According to a 91mobiles report, Apple has already released iOS 17.0.2 update to correct this bug.

6. Battery drains quickly

While it’s being said that iPhone battery draining quickly is more likely to be an issue of iOS 17 and not iPhone 15 models, the new users are complaining about the same.

Apple needs to address the iPhone 15 Pro battery drain — Elton A.J. Menezes  (@EltonAJMenezes) September 30, 2023

iPhone 15 Pro series – What's wrong AGAIN?!



-Overheating during charging and even light usage

– Heavy battery drain with intensive applications

– Back/front glass is very fragile in terms of shatter resistance

– iOS 17 doesn't feel as smooth on it as prior versions of iOS… pic.twitter.com/Tc6qhnHF0h — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) September 29, 2023

Reportedly, Apple has acknowledged overheating issues faced by iPhone 15 Pro users, however, blamed the same on third-party applications!