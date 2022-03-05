Yeah, exclusive Illuminati-esque inner circles are cool and stuff but have you ever thought about elite, high-class dating? You know, a space where all the rich and famous people swipe right and left to find THE ONE. Cool stuff, isn't it?

The elite dating apps, as the name suggests, are simply, for the elite: rich, famous, popular, beautiful, millionaires. Here are 10 such dating apps that you can use if you check the boxes.

1. Raya

No, I am not talking about Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, but the emperor of elite dating apps. Popular Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities like Ben Affleck, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Matthew Perry and Demi Lovato, to name a few, use this app. This is an invite-only dating app, where celebs, influencers and people involved in the creative media industry can match. If you don't have an exclusive member invite, you have to fill out an application and join the waitlist.

2. The League

With a "league" of its own, this app believes that more than the pictures, your LinkedIn profile does the trick. Not only can you have a look at the professional and educational history of your suitor, but also video call immediately after you match. Moreover, you don't have to worry about your colleagues finding you on the app, as it allows you to block out anyone working in the same industry as you.

3. Luxy

This app is as luxurious as its name. At premium pricing packages ranging from $99/month to $333.99/month, this app asks you to even upload your latest tax return documents, passport, or driver's license. You may face rejection even before you sign up for the app, as your profile goes through a vetting process to assess your income, appearance and occupation. And you thought university admissions were difficult.

4. Millionaire Match

Yes yes, you guessed it: this app is not for us. Eligibilty: annual income above $200,000 and a bank balance of over $1 million. Richie Rich, this app is looking at you. And if you thought "kaun hain woh log?", the community has over 4 million users and growing. The world is wealthy.

5. The Inner Circle

The Inner Circle creates a circle that includes only people serious about dating. It allows users to make connections based on similar interests and beliefs. You will also be notified about people with whom you share a common hobby. And that's how you roll.

6. Beautiful People

This app really lives up to its name. It only accepts applications of people who are "beautiful", and that means the ideal-standard-of-beauty-with-hourglass-figure-abs-and-euro-centric-standard "beautiful". It made headlines when it rejected 3000 people for getting 'too fat', which was partly a publicity stunt to make it clear that the app works on sexual selection rule. WTF, but yes.

7. Mensa Match

While the previous app looked at the 'beauty' of people who are let in, Mensa Match is for people "pompously obsessed with their own cleverness". Individuals with an IQ of 130 or more get through the selection procedure. Talking about the 2.1% of the population of the globe.

8. Rich Meet Beautiful

The bio of the app reads "Find a Sugar Baby or Sugar Daddy/Mama in Your Area Today!" It is for open, direct and honest people who are seeking satisfying relationships, as your 'rich' may find your 'beautiful' there.

9. Elite Singles

This space is for people with higher intelligence and good education. A university degree is mandatory for signing up, so pay attention to your uni exams if you want to enter this circle of intellectuals.

10. Tinder Select

This is a secret, member-only part of Tinder that is for celebs, supermodels and millionaires. Much like Raya, you can become a member of the community by getting either direct invites from Tinder, or nominations through the members of this VIP group. The membership is free, but you can't buy your way into the exclusive club.

These *rich* apps rejected me in every possible language while writing. BRB, crying and looking at my broke wallet.