Brace yourself as TIE’s India Internet Day is knocking at your doors soon. The 12th edition of India Internet Day will focus on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) that is shaping the future of India. If you are a startup founder, investor, technologist, or AI enthusiast, then this is definitely for you.

All about the India Internet Day 2023

In this event, you will be able to connect with visionary leaders and trailblazing startups. Get ready to be a part of panels and discussions on ethical considerations, regulatory frameworks, AI in Media & Content, Education & Learning, and Fintech.

Where is it happening?

The upcoming artificial intelligence event will be held in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Bhubaneswar. The theme for iDay 2023 is AI-powered India: Vision and Reality. Here are the venues –

August 24: The Grand Magrath Hotel, 30 Magrath Road, Bengaluru

August 25: The Leela Ambience Gurugram, Delhi NCR

August 29: Software Technology Parks of India, Bhubaneswar, STPI ELITE Tower, Plot no. 2/ A, IDCO Industrial Area, Gothapatna, Post- Malipada, District-Khurda, Odisha

Who are the speakers?

The speakers include Good Glamm Group Co-founder & Good Media Co. CEO Priyanka Gill, Lenskart Co-Founder Peyush Bansal, Sirona Hygiene Co-Founder Deep Bajaj, ONDC Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi, Inshorts Co-Founder Deepit Purkayastha, Ola Cabs Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, among others.

What to expect?

Introducing #iDay2023 by the Co-Chairs segment will take place at 9:50 am where WebVeda Founder Ankur Warikoo, Good Glamm Group’s Priyanka Gill and Josh Talks Co-founder & CEO Supriya Paul will have a discussion.

AI workshops + sessions & about the event

Now, if you are wondering about workshops and sessions, fret not, we have all the details curated for you down below. Learn all about building GenAI and more in these sessions.

Masterclass – How to build GenAI with Anurag Seth – Principal AI/ML Advisor, AWS India powered by AWS

This session will delve into the principles, methodologies, and applications of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). In this engaging session, you will discover the secrets behind creating GenAI systems. You will also get to explore the latest advancements in deep learning, neural networks, and natural language processing, unlocking the potential to revolutionize various industries.

Masterclass – Art of Possible with Azure Open AI with Sandeep Jayaprasad Alur, Director – Microsoft Technology Center powered by Microsoft

In this workshop, you will learn how to harness the power of Gen AI to drive innovation. You will also explore designing models and working out the potential next step to implement the Gen AI solutions.

AI SESSIONS

Has AI changed media & content forever?

• Priyanka Gill – Group Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Media Co

• Mohit Joshi, CEO – Havas Media Network India

• Jani Pasha – Co-Founder & CEO, Lokal

• Ranjeet Pratap Singh – Co-Founder & CEO, Pratilipi

• Apurva Chamaria – Head of Startups & Venture Capital, Google India (Chair)

AI and Future of Work in India

• Ashish Kashyap – Founder, INDmoney

• Shreyasi Singh – Founder & CEO, Harappa Education

• Tanmaya Jain – Founder & CEO, inFeedo (Chair)

India Leveraging AI: Opportunities Ahead

• Anurag Seth – Principal AI/ML Advisor, AWS India

• Rahul Vishwakarma – Co-Founder & CEO, Crest

• Ritwika Chowdhary – Founder & CEO, unScript ai

• Sudipta Biswas – Co-Founder, FloWorks

• Rahul Agarwalla – Managing Partner, SenseAI Ventures (Chair)

State of AI Investing in India: Separating Hype from Reality powered by PeakXV VC

• Rajan Anandan – MD, PeakXV Partners & Surge

• Shridhar Garge – Head, Strategy, Planning & Programs at NVIDIA

• Shweta Rajpal Kohli – Chief Public Policy Officer, Peak XV Partners (Chair)

How to register?

The registration will begin at 8:30 am and continue till 9:30 am. The process is expected to start on August 24 and conclude on August 25. You can register yourself by visiting the official website of iDay, www.iday.in. Click on the ‘register’ tab and you will be redirected to a page consisting of event details. Click on the ‘buy ticket’ option, choose your ticket and pay on the website. Hurry up!

If you live in Delhi-NCR, the ticket will cost you ₹4500 (TiE members) and ₹5500 (non-members). It includes exclusive breakfast sessions with the investors. So, what are you waiting for? Grab this exciting opportunity to have breakfast with them.

ScoopWhoop is giving away 5 FREE tickets for the event. All you have to do is participate in the contest happening on our social media platforms. Watch out this space for more.