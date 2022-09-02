Internet is both boon and bane for us. It's upon the users on how they wish to consume it. With million internet users in India, each day we are bombarded with way-too-much content online. As per the data by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, there are a total of 692 million users all over the country including 351 million from rural areas. Out of which, some are using the internet as an empowerment tool which is helping them earn their living at best.

A village in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district is grabbing headlines for the same reason. Tulsi village is apparently famous as the 'YouTubers' hub' where almost everyone is a serious content creator. Here, locals earn more than the salary that they get in traditional professions.

Let's know more about this inspiring story:

According to a DNA report, the village of about 3,000 people has over 40 YouTube channels featuring both education and entertainment-based content. Many locals have quit their jobs and now earn twice and thrice than their previous sources of livelihood via these channels.

The report suggests that the culture of creating YouTube videos in the village has a decade-old history. Villagers got inspired with the journey of two youths, who left their jobs and started their respective YouTube careers.

Gyanendra Shukla, one of those youths, who has 1.15 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel, told ANI, the news agency:

I worked in SBI earlier, as a network engineer. My office had high-speed internet and I used to watch YouTube videos there. I was already fond of movies. In 2011-12, a new version of YouTube was launched. At that time, there were very few channels on YouTube. I was not satisfied with my 9 to 5 job. So I left the job and started with YouTube. Till now, we have made about 250 videos and have 1.15 lakh subscribers.

- Gyanendra Shukla

Jai Verma, the second man, who holds an MSc degree, worked as a part-time teacher. With YouTube channel, Verma now claims that he earns ₹30,000- ₹35,000 a month as compared to ₹12,000- ₹15,000 that he did back then.

Seeing us, people started making videos for YouTube, later for TikTok and now even for reels. I have an MSc degree in Chemistry. I was a part-time teacher and had a coaching institute. Earlier, I earned Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month. Now, we earn Rs 30,000-35,000 a month.

- Jai Verma

Shukla added that they initially felt hesitated while creating videos in public. The stage fright ended after the village elders advised them to act in Ramlila.

Here's what Shukla told ANI on overcoming hesitation:

Earlier we used to hesitate while creating content on YouTube and could not act in public places, but when some village elders asked us to act in Ramlila, our hesitation went away. Today almost all the people of this village make videos for YouTube and earn a lot.

- Gyanendra Shukla

He added:

We got to learn a lot from Ramlila. The stage fear went away after that. There are about 3,000 people in the village. Out of which 40 percent of people are connected to YouTube.

- Gyanendra Shukla

It's not just that the men in the village are becoming pro at it, but women too. YouTube is also playing an important role for empowering girls out there, the report added.

Pinki Sahu, a content creator in Tulsi, spoke to ANI about YouTube saying:

It has been 1.5 years since I started. We`ve around 40 YouTube channels. Everyone here participates. Women here are generally not allowed to step out of houses but through our YouTube channel, we have given them a lot of information that girls too can do something.

- Pinki Sahu

