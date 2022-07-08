The world had come to terms with the slow and steady Internet Explorer when, in 2008, Google Chrome came to revolutionize the browsing space. In less than five years, Google Chrome took over the maximum usage share among web browsers and became the world's favorite.

While we've already bid our goodbyes to Internet Explorer, Chrome boasts 64.91% of usage share as of May 2022.

Google Chrome really is a blessing. It makes our life simpler in n number of ways. While we all use the browser, most of us do not utilize its complete potential. This viral thread contains some really awesome Chrome extensions that you must install right away because you need them, and they're just so convenient.

3.2 billion people use Chrome as their browser…



But no one knows all the best extensions Chrome has to offer.



Here are 13 extensions that you shouldn't live without… — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

1. ScribeHow

1) ScribeHow



Scribe allows me to record a video going over something and automatically puts it into a step-by-step guide.



Saves me time when:

- teaching clients

- onboarding

- making SOPshttps://t.co/8e8ryT4boP pic.twitter.com/kLdNXNf7kr — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

2. Similar Sites

Considering churning content is my profession, I am installing this one right away! One needs good resource bank.

2) Similar Sites



• find sites that are similar to the one you’re on now

• allows you find better resources

• great for shopping, content, travel, or business and researchhttps://t.co/IjRvTvhVHX pic.twitter.com/NNv1HPP2qu — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

3. Power Thesaurus

Ahh! And this one as well. Who doesn't want a great vocabulary reserve? But just don't overuse big words.

3) Power Thesaurus



• replace powerless language

• find synonyms to words in your copy or writing

• great at finding attention grabbing words for your headlinehttps://t.co/VAwodh791D pic.twitter.com/wCgOKzwvXA — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

4. GoFullPage

Snap. Snap. Snap.

4) GoFullPage



• screenshot full web pages

• PNG, JPEG, or various PDF options to download

• fast and easy to usehttps://t.co/IuxMpZqZse pic.twitter.com/CljzIM61oR — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

5. Headline Studio

A bad headline is literally a deal-breaker when it comes to content. And it's not easy to make good headlines either. Doesn't this extension seem like a blessing?

5) Headline studio



• score your headlines instantly

• improve your headlines with suggestions

• break through writing blocks with word bankshttps://t.co/SOutXG9Mo4 pic.twitter.com/3Uu1hA8OEN — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

6. Color Zilla

6) Color Zilla



• Eyedropper - get the color of any pixel on the page

• Advanced Color Picker (similar to Photoshop's)

• Gradient Generator

• Webpage Color Analyzer - get a color palette for any sitehttps://t.co/LW0IQlatjn pic.twitter.com/19ccx6JvCN — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

7. Fonts Ninja

7) Fonts Ninja



• discover fonts on any website

• inspect fonts to see size, letter spacing, line height, and color

• try fonts in different applicationshttps://t.co/A7k2C1O4Nc pic.twitter.com/YzdO8ITSiO — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

8. Grammarly

I use this already. I can tell you that it sure does make life a lot easier.

9) Grammarly



• fix grammar

• spelling

• punctuation issues

• help you revise sentences that are grammatically correct but unclearhttps://t.co/1yzaaiMGwt pic.twitter.com/L6B5hbpt48 — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

9. Mail tracker

10) Mail tracker



• lookup email addresses of people on the site you’re visiting

• track your email opens right from Gmail

• find authors within the website you’re onhttps://t.co/kn5FBL3fmL pic.twitter.com/dlffyibEYD — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

10. Loom

11) Loom



• free screen recorder up to 5 minutes

• paid plan is cheap

• use your camera while recording

• easy to share and store videoshttps://t.co/TGIwlnDoI3 pic.twitter.com/2zahB8qNcl — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

11. Responsive Viewer

12) Responsive Viewer



• shows multiple sized screens at once

• design testing

• bug finding

• really helpful if you make websites or landing pageshttps://t.co/gNzJzk9Wwe pic.twitter.com/7QHEI2G7Ht — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

12. Bitly

Short links are just so convenient.

13) Bitly



• shortens long links

• customizable

• paid plan allows you to add your own domainhttps://t.co/bvXeby9O4L pic.twitter.com/H4z487WxUA — Logan | Landing Pages (@LoftedLearning) July 7, 2022

It's natural to be a little skeptical about installing extensions. You may be wondering whether these are even safe or useful. Well! Some people are finding this thread pretty relevant.

Good to know. I have a few extensions, but some of these are very useful. https://t.co/y2NOHkZOiF — Edip Yüksel (@edipyuksel) July 8, 2022

Like I said!

Grammarly is a BIG help for me! https://t.co/xc8uTtFrw4 — Mr. Supersonic (@MrSupersonic__) July 8, 2022

Extremely useful link👍 https://t.co/V1cLk5y2vr — Syed Noor ul Haque (@SNoorulhaque) July 8, 2022

Another one especially useful for working professionals and students is the OneTab extension for Chrome or Microsoft Edge.



You'll thank me later. https://t.co/kHq2BvVLbf — Asher Akhter (@AsherAkhter) July 8, 2022

Have you tried any of these extensions? Which one are you installing first?