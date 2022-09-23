Gone are the days when there was a trend of flip mobile phones and mini ones that would fit into our pockets and still offer ample space there. Unhein open karne ka hi alag swag tha! That was 2000s, the golden era of uniquely designed phones. At least, we didn’t have to sell our kidney to own them.
Unfortunately, their sales diminished after the emergence of smartphones and then they disappeared like a plane being vanished in the Bermuda Triangle. Anyway.
A video of old mobile phones has caught our attention on Twitter. It is a nostalgic moment for sure.
A Twitter user, @smileandraja, posted the clip on the micro-blogging platform in which we can see someone showing old mobile phones of brands like Nokia, Sony Ericsson, and Panasonic. The sight of how these phones get opened up is a treat to watch.
The user wrote, “Kids today: iPhone looks so cool. Me remembering the 2000s:”
Watch the clip here:
Twitterati are remembering the good old days:
I know, I know, some of you are planning to buy new iPhone in the ongoing annual sales on shopping websites, but, isn’t the old era worth remembering? Creativity in terms of design is surely lost now.
iPhones and all are cool, but these mobiles were pure gem.
What do you think?