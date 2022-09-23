Gone are the days when there was a trend of flip mobile phones and mini ones that would fit into our pockets and still offer ample space there. Unhein open karne ka hi alag swag tha! That was 2000s, the golden era of uniquely designed phones. At least, we didn’t have to sell our kidney to own them.

Unfortunately, their sales diminished after the emergence of smartphones and then they disappeared like a plane being vanished in the Bermuda Triangle. Anyway.

A video of old mobile phones has caught our attention on Twitter. It is a nostalgic moment for sure.

A Twitter user, @smileandraja, posted the clip on the micro-blogging platform in which we can see someone showing old mobile phones of brands like Nokia, Sony Ericsson, and Panasonic. The sight of how these phones get opened up is a treat to watch.

The user wrote, “Kids today: iPhone looks so cool. Me remembering the 2000s:”

Watch the clip here:

Kids today: iPhone looks so cool



Me remembering the 2000s: pic.twitter.com/ACrdy2LQxV — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) September 22, 2022

Twitterati are remembering the good old days:

This was masterpiece. This was actual fun having this kind of phone. https://t.co/xlBarzpmVn — Abhishek Vats♏ (@i_am_starkk) September 23, 2022

Bachpan mein dream tha ek aisa foldable phone lene ka 😓🙏🏼 https://t.co/8i6IctDGh0 — Abhinav (@abhi_00four) September 23, 2022

1st and 2nd i have used it In childhood https://t.co/Uwu0tAQ6c3 — The_Monster (@Yashthe_Monster) September 23, 2022

A era of greatly designed phones https://t.co/7tWXNS52gw — amit2you (@Amit2you) September 23, 2022

Smaller phones were more user friendly with 2G providing a much stable network. I still carry one as back up but then you can't do without large smartphones today.



And yes, iPhone is still overrated. https://t.co/gaTBnXYJpb — Soldier/Storyteller (@MajorAkhill) September 23, 2022

I don't know what went wrong that the mobile companies stopped manufacturing such mobiles https://t.co/xx42kP76lj — Ashutosh Singh (@knownasashu) September 23, 2022

I love these phones! https://t.co/4NyfqU3HQf — Omama Khan (@Omamaaakhan) September 22, 2022

Every model used to have its own swag. https://t.co/0vELsFXI32 — DrawMan Sparks (@TheReal_Ravi) September 22, 2022

Can we have these phones back please https://t.co/Izb4C760nF — ChS 🦇🔊 (@Sanghchint) September 22, 2022

Nokia N93 was a mad phone https://t.co/T7raX42qBv — ريّان (@thatkashmiri) September 22, 2022

I had the 8th phone – sony walkman series flap one



My bestest phone till date 😌❤️ https://t.co/M9Gfweh79x — ✨Prakrati✨Live n Let Live ✨❤️ (@PrakratiKunder) September 22, 2022

Elite shit… Design and creativity is dead these days… https://t.co/b1ElvcCRDu — Parth Dake (@parthdake) September 22, 2022

I know, I know, some of you are planning to buy new iPhone in the ongoing annual sales on shopping websites, but, isn’t the old era worth remembering? Creativity in terms of design is surely lost now.

iPhones and all are cool, but these mobiles were pure gem.

What do you think?