Seriously? This update couldn't have come before I send my boss texts like, "Sure, I'll ass." or "One sex." *Sigh*

Sober or drunk we are all guilty of thinking, rethinking and then overthinking the texts we send via WhatsApp. Well, now the tech conglomerate is coming up with solutions to revise this exact situation.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new way to let people edit messages after they've been sent. It is currently under beta testing for Android and iOS. But mind you, beta features don't always find their way to the general users.

Take this news with a pinch of salt though, considering the same functionality was teased by WABetaInfo about five years ago as well and it didn't work out. This time, if it does, the feature could be rolled out to users in the near future, giving everyone the additional ability to fix typos after sending a message.