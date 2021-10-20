Apple recently launched many new products virtually. But why did Apple and Microsoft skip version 9?

Why don't we have iPhone 9 Or Windows 9? Well, there is a very specific reason for it & here's the story behind it.



Why There Was No iPhone 9?

Let's talk about Apple first. The company decided to launch the iPhone X on iPhone’s tenth anniversary in 2017.

It was the year when Apple celebrated its 10th anniversary by launching its “Xth” model. It might have been confusing to have a tenth-anniversary phone that was named the iPhone 9.

The company also wanted to signify the new beginning of the product designs.

Not only this but, number 9 is considered unlucky in many cultures, just like number 13. The number has negative meanings in Asian languages, with one translation meaning a literal curse in Chinese and torture or agony in Japanese.

Why There Was No Window 9?

When it comes to Microsoft, the company directly skipped from version 8.1 to 10. Version 8 of Microsoft was highly criticised, they wanted to symbolise change.

They wanted to signify that the coming Windows release would be the last "major" Windows update.

In the past, there were also Windows 95 and 98. A similar Windows 9 would cause confusion and code overlap.

Now you know why they skipped number 9!

