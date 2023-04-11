Out of the many things we read about how the wealthy lead their lives, pricey number plates for their cars are probably one of the most extravagant (and low-key shocking) of them all. For instance, this recent bidder buying a super expensive 55 million dirhams (₹ 123 crore) for a rare car license plate in Dubai. Yep, you read that correctly.

Emirates Auction LLC sold plate number P 7 to the bidder during a charity auction late last week. The proceeds will go to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's global food aid initiative known as the 1 Billion Meals Endowment. Here's how people have reacted to the epic purchase.

Did You Know: World's Most Expensive Car Number Plate Sells For ₹ 123 Crore.



A bidder paid 55 million dirhams ($15 million or ₹ 123 crore) for a rare car license plate in Dubai for plate number P 7 – which, at first glance, looks like the number 7 alone, smashing a bar set in… — Varinder Bansal 🇮🇳 (@varinder_bansal) April 11, 2023

Congratulations to the lucky buyer of the P7 license plate for their record-breaking purchase of 55 million AED! As reported by @khaleejtimes , this sale sets a new standard for luxury in the world of license plates. #Dubai #Luxury #P7 https://t.co/WulxwS2Oes — Mohammed Gadalla (@BM_MGadalla) April 11, 2023

In Dubai there is economic discrimination and sorting based on number plate, the lower number of digits, the obviously richer you are. It is an amazing feature of capitalism that firms use all available information to maximise profit. https://t.co/Bk7MlXdbQy — Rabee Tourky (@RabeeTourky) April 11, 2023

Emirates Auction LLC during a charity auction has sold the "P 7" car number plate which is recognized as the "World's Most Expensive Car Number Plate," for ₹ 123 crore pic.twitter.com/WkJW4FZN0I — Sachin Naha (@sachinnaha) April 11, 2023 Credit: Twitter

$15Mil for a Plate. Dubai is something else man.



CR7 effect. https://t.co/sZezDDenHo — Tall Mama (@Prithvi_SC30) April 9, 2023

Dubai, Dubai-ing



Sahni told of how when he first visited the luxury Burj Al Arab hotel in 2006, he was refused entry because his car license plate had too many numbers.



He was told he needed a two-digit number plate — or a reservation



https://t.co/3c5X6HYVVh via @luxury — Aya Batrawy (@ayaelb) April 10, 2023

It seems the practice of buying number plates as a means to display wealth is a cultural norm in Dubai. This auction broke a record set in 2008 by businessman Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Khouri, who paid 52.2 million dirhams for a plate bearing the number 1, in Abu Dhabi.