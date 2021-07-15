Okay, firstly, be ready to be thrilled with this one, as this 91-year-old grandmother is going to amaze you with her art skills. Concha García Zaera from Valencia proves that learning has no barriers. You can do anything you want. All you need is persistence like Concha.

Her journey sadly began a decade ago after her husband fell ill and later passed away. Like everyone else, she tried to keep herself busy. So, her family gave her an old computer, and there it was; she started spending time on the Paint program to keep herself busy.

Later in 2017, Concha’s granddaughters convinced her to create an account on Instagram and, since then, people have been able to enjoy her detailed and colorful artwork. Today, with 301k followers, here Instagram is verified too.

She says, “I have no imagination at all, so I get inspiration from the postcards that my husband used to send me or drawings that I find and like.”

It roughly takes her two weeks to finish single artwork. Though many of us used Microsoft software when we were young, very few of us are keen to work on art.

She also takes a lot of inspiration from the hometown of Valencia, as you will see her love for the city in her paintings. Her paintings also tell us a lot about her colorful soul and passion to live life.

Concha remains very humble about her skills and believes that her drawings are “simple things” and, she can’t fathom why they get so much attention. We must learn from her and try the new skills we always wanted to.