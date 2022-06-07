Pandemic birthed a major transformation in our work life. The professional mingled with the personal, and work from home became a thing overnight. As we began to adapt ourselves to this new setting, some of us fell in love with it so much that we now hate the idea of going back to a physical working environment.
Consider this viral tweet as a testimonial to what I just said. Some people REALLY love WFH.
Got a new manager at work and he said he doesn’t believe in working from home and wants the office back in 5 days a week from Monday. I never seen so many resignation letters in my life— D (@dontAtttttMe) June 2, 2022
This tweet really sparked a debate. There emerged two groups of people. One who were for the motion and clearly loved WFH. And the others who just could not make sense of WFH at all.
Let's hear the people against work from home first.
Sounds like a lot of people don’t actually want a job but a paycheck for sitting at home in their pajamas.— SkyHighCake🩸 (@Freedomfirst51) June 2, 2022
That's true tho! Not every profession is meant for WFH. But does that mean we need to force everyone to work from office even when they are unwilling?
The impression is created that every job can be done remotely. Not true. The ones that complain the most seem not to believe there are others who have to be physically present e.g. Police; Health Care Workers; Waste management; Construction Workers; Truckers; etc, etc.— Patrick A. Stern (@JColdboy1) June 2, 2022
I actually think that young new graduates miss out the most with remote working. They miss out on mentoring, observing, coaching, discussion, conflict resolution, collegiality, humour; the “informal curriculum” of an office.— Tracey Schreier (@educatecreate) June 2, 2022
Might be the minority here- but I’m now 100% WFH & I miss the office. As a mom, when I’m home I work more- longer hours & find myself feeling ‘guilty’ about wanting to cook meals/clean up etc when if I had been at the office that wouldn’t even be a thought. I also miss people— Jess (@Jess51001) June 2, 2022
People have to learn who the boss is, its certainly not the workers. Everyone is replaceable, you don't want to work in the office....move on.— Alistair (@Alistai20137431) June 2, 2022
As a business owner I would say those resignations are good. Business is about the human connection, and if people believe they don’t have to be present at the office and they shouldn’t work for you they should start their own business. Start a business without people— Flowers (@Floresdeflowers) June 2, 2022
I worked from home 4 awhile & i missed the social contact,availability 2 my leaders.I felt closed off from the world,other than my immediate surroundings.I can't understand why ppl want 2 work n an isolated environment @home.No more birthday parties,no potlucks, no lunch w/1/2— Raeal Avery (@BLAINDMASKS1) June 2, 2022
Enough with the "working from home".....get back to the office and get life back to normal!!— Eric (@ericthechef2001) June 2, 2022
The majority loves WFH & we get it.
When you can do your entire job on your computer (including attending meetings) there’s literally no reason to be in the office— ATheFlyest (@soddy1017) June 2, 2022
So many in management have a strange obsession with thinking employees want to be around their co-workers, and that they need to be babysat.— Skye⭐⭐ (@ChelseaFCSkye) June 2, 2022
Retaining good talent is a lot cheaper and easier than finding and hiring good talent. It seems like your new manager is going to learn that leason the hard way.— SeanFTyler (@SeanFTyler) June 2, 2022
U know, working from home was the norm for most of world history since life was farm based. Working off site in a specific bldg is a fairly modern concept. If I can type at home as well as a bldg downtown, why should it be considered a job duty to rpt to the bldg?— Miss Ann (@caocsmith) June 2, 2022
WFH does come with its set of loopholes. But it's all the more convenient and economical. Most importantly, employees want it!
48 and been home for 8 years. I find that people who chose a different career path. Which requires you to go into the job physically, are the ones that think WAH people are lazy. Anyway, do the type of clothes you wear matter at all? I personally shower and get dressed daily but— Kathy Nolin (@Mskittysgrowth) June 3, 2022
My company’s always been virtual (going on 14 years). When we feel we *need* face-time (beyond Slack, Zoom) we schedule an in-person meeting. There, fixed it.— kristy (@kristysf) June 2, 2022
Needing a team to be with you 5 days/wk just tells me the manager sucks at managing.
My company was like "f* it, hybrid it is, and the world is shitty right now, so prioritize your mental health ~ we're all human ~ just get your work done and clock 40... whenever you want... before project deadlines please"— 🇺🇸🍓 Strawberry 🇺🇦❤️🌻 (@StrawberryVotes) June 2, 2022
And that was lovely.
Often this is an issue with projection. The manager knows he doesn’t work well from home, so he assumes everyone is having the same problem. Making all your people work from the same room is not the perfect solution to improve productivity.— Troy Blake (@SeniorDBA) June 2, 2022
And WFH does come with its share of benefits as well.
I wish people could realize the positives of working from home on a widespread basis. Less cars on the road, less demand for gas, less cost for power and water space for companies. Reduced C02 output. Reduced wear and maintenance on roads.— terpater2 (@terpater2) June 2, 2022
It's a win for everyone.
i currently go in 2-3 times a month and those days are chaotic! starts with a hr drive in then loud background noise from staff convos and phone calls and every 20min someone walking by my office w question/problem or just wanting to catch up. then i still gotta drive a hr home.— VeryExtremelyBusy (@TheUSSKimberly) June 2, 2022
Y’all don’t understand most people that work at home has kids and is the best way they can keep an eye on the kids and still be able to make a living and going back to work would cost so much hassle y’all think y’all know everything damn— Nia Pew (@uns34s0n3d) June 3, 2022
LOL.
The pandemic proved that the vast majority of people do not need to be in an office working. But employers want their workers there so they can keep an eye on them. Hard to fire or scare someone when they are doing quality work from home.— America smell like b*tch in here (@lawdog1911) June 2, 2022
I think that because people have gotten so used to working from home and the comfort that goes along with it such as wearing pajamas all day, snacking whenever, taking breaks whenever, being with their children more, etc. that it will take a while getting used to the “old grind.”— Bernadette McIlrath (@BernadetteMcIl6) June 2, 2022
Yes. WFH doesn't mean employees are squandering time and not being productive.
Companies that don't make the effort to find out how working from home is possible, productive, and safe, are missing the boat and are doomed, I believe. There are so many other options and career transitions are no longer viewed in a negative light.— Jenna 🌻 (@LadyJennaB) June 2, 2022
This is the energy we like to see. Suck it to working in an office. Not our fault you wouldn’t embrace WFH before and have all these offices. Deal with it.— ladyozma (@ladyozma) June 2, 2022
The fact is that both WFH and work from physical setting are important from a different points of view. However, it'd be a real task to make employees want to get back to the office, especially when the benefits of remote working have been enormous.