Pandemic birthed a major transformation in our work life. The professional mingled with the personal, and work from home became a thing overnight. As we began to adapt ourselves to this new setting, some of us fell in love with it so much that we now hate the idea of going back to a physical working environment.

Consider this viral tweet as a testimonial to what I just said. Some people REALLY love WFH.

Got a new manager at work and he said he doesn’t believe in working from home and wants the office back in 5 days a week from Monday. I never seen so many resignation letters in my life — D (@dontAtttttMe) June 2, 2022

This tweet really sparked a debate. There emerged two groups of people. One who were for the motion and clearly loved WFH. And the others who just could not make sense of WFH at all.

Let's hear the people against work from home first.

God forbid people actually have to go to work & put in their time, be productive. People seem to want to collect a paycheck but not have to put in the physical requirements also. Real life doesn’t work like that and people have to job duties they may not like but it’s their job! — CB (@coors_3) June 2, 2022

Sounds like a lot of people don’t actually want a job but a paycheck for sitting at home in their pajamas. — SkyHighCake🩸 (@Freedomfirst51) June 2, 2022

Remote work is the web3 of work. Office is API of work. Remote doesn’t work if all the nodes don’t actively communicate and know what each other do. Office creates structured commo. Burden of commo shifts from manager to employee in remote setting. — Mark Oliver (@mark_oliver3) June 2, 2022

That's true tho! Not every profession is meant for WFH. But does that mean we need to force everyone to work from office even when they are unwilling?

The impression is created that every job can be done remotely. Not true. The ones that complain the most seem not to believe there are others who have to be physically present e.g. Police; Health Care Workers; Waste management; Construction Workers; Truckers; etc, etc. — Patrick A. Stern (@JColdboy1) June 2, 2022

I actually think that young new graduates miss out the most with remote working. They miss out on mentoring, observing, coaching, discussion, conflict resolution, collegiality, humour; the “informal curriculum” of an office. — Tracey Schreier (@educatecreate) June 2, 2022

Might be the minority here- but I’m now 100% WFH & I miss the office. As a mom, when I’m home I work more- longer hours & find myself feeling ‘guilty’ about wanting to cook meals/clean up etc when if I had been at the office that wouldn’t even be a thought. I also miss people — Jess (@Jess51001) June 2, 2022

People have to learn who the boss is, its certainly not the workers. Everyone is replaceable, you don't want to work in the office....move on. — Alistair (@Alistai20137431) June 2, 2022

As a business owner I would say those resignations are good. Business is about the human connection, and if people believe they don’t have to be present at the office and they shouldn’t work for you they should start their own business. Start a business without people — Flowers (@Floresdeflowers) June 2, 2022

I worked from home 4 awhile & i missed the social contact,availability 2 my leaders.I felt closed off from the world,other than my immediate surroundings.I can't understand why ppl want 2 work n an isolated environment @home.No more birthday parties,no potlucks, no lunch w/1/2 — Raeal Avery (@BLAINDMASKS1) June 2, 2022

Enough with the "working from home".....get back to the office and get life back to normal!! — Eric (@ericthechef2001) June 2, 2022

The majority loves WFH & we get it.

When you can do your entire job on your computer (including attending meetings) there’s literally no reason to be in the office — ATheFlyest (@soddy1017) June 2, 2022

So many in management have a strange obsession with thinking employees want to be around their co-workers, and that they need to be babysat. — Skye⭐⭐ (@ChelseaFCSkye) June 2, 2022

Retaining good talent is a lot cheaper and easier than finding and hiring good talent. It seems like your new manager is going to learn that leason the hard way. — SeanFTyler (@SeanFTyler) June 2, 2022

U know, working from home was the norm for most of world history since life was farm based. Working off site in a specific bldg is a fairly modern concept. If I can type at home as well as a bldg downtown, why should it be considered a job duty to rpt to the bldg? — Miss Ann (@caocsmith) June 2, 2022

Been working from with a remote IT company for 4 years now before the pandemic and still love it. I know how to disconnect, My job is located in a high income state while having moved to a lower cost of living state and now own a house and not wasting 2 hours a day commuting. — Demokirby (@Demo_Kirby) June 2, 2022

WFH does come with its set of loopholes. But it's all the more convenient and economical. Most importantly, employees want it!

48 and been home for 8 years. I find that people who chose a different career path. Which requires you to go into the job physically, are the ones that think WAH people are lazy. Anyway, do the type of clothes you wear matter at all? I personally shower and get dressed daily but — Kathy Nolin (@Mskittysgrowth) June 3, 2022

My company’s always been virtual (going on 14 years). When we feel we *need* face-time (beyond Slack, Zoom) we schedule an in-person meeting. There, fixed it.



Needing a team to be with you 5 days/wk just tells me the manager sucks at managing. — kristy (@kristysf) June 2, 2022

My company was like "f* it, hybrid it is, and the world is shitty right now, so prioritize your mental health ~ we're all human ~ just get your work done and clock 40... whenever you want... before project deadlines please"



And that was lovely. — 🇺🇸🍓 Strawberry 🇺🇦❤️🌻 (@StrawberryVotes) June 2, 2022

This why my current job is losing employees and can’t retain the new hires either. Nobody want to work in office when majority of the ppl are coming from ft Lauderdale. That’s an expensive commute to down town miami. But they rather pay rent then let ppl work remote. — Moesha’s Diary (@_toopac) June 2, 2022

Often this is an issue with projection. The manager knows he doesn’t work well from home, so he assumes everyone is having the same problem. Making all your people work from the same room is not the perfect solution to improve productivity. — Troy Blake (@SeniorDBA) June 2, 2022

And WFH does come with its share of benefits as well.

I wish people could realize the positives of working from home on a widespread basis. Less cars on the road, less demand for gas, less cost for power and water space for companies. Reduced C02 output. Reduced wear and maintenance on roads.



It's a win for everyone. — terpater2 (@terpater2) June 2, 2022

One big benefit of WFH that people overlook is the increased options it gives those with disabilities. I cannot drive so wfh opens many possibilites otherwise not possible. Normalizing this option for jobs that fit is a good move. — Assumption Man (@smooth_spy) June 2, 2022

i currently go in 2-3 times a month and those days are chaotic! starts with a hr drive in then loud background noise from staff convos and phone calls and every 20min someone walking by my office w question/problem or just wanting to catch up. then i still gotta drive a hr home. — VeryExtremelyBusy (@TheUSSKimberly) June 2, 2022

Y’all don’t understand most people that work at home has kids and is the best way they can keep an eye on the kids and still be able to make a living and going back to work would cost so much hassle y’all think y’all know everything damn — Nia Pew (@uns34s0n3d) June 3, 2022

LOL.

The pandemic proved that the vast majority of people do not need to be in an office working. But employers want their workers there so they can keep an eye on them. Hard to fire or scare someone when they are doing quality work from home. — America smell like b*tch in here (@lawdog1911) June 2, 2022

I think that because people have gotten so used to working from home and the comfort that goes along with it such as wearing pajamas all day, snacking whenever, taking breaks whenever, being with their children more, etc. that it will take a while getting used to the “old grind.” — Bernadette McIlrath (@BernadetteMcIl6) June 2, 2022

Yes. WFH doesn't mean employees are squandering time and not being productive.

Companies that don't make the effort to find out how working from home is possible, productive, and safe, are missing the boat and are doomed, I believe. There are so many other options and career transitions are no longer viewed in a negative light. — Jenna 🌻 (@LadyJennaB) June 2, 2022

The truth is they simply want to be able to micro manage you. They want to tell you what you should look like and what you should wear. Production didnt go down companies but the mid level management has issues because their job is basically to sit there and watch people work — Traga92 (@Traga_92) June 2, 2022

This is the energy we like to see. Suck it to working in an office. Not our fault you wouldn’t embrace WFH before and have all these offices. Deal with it. — ladyozma (@ladyozma) June 2, 2022

The fact is that both WFH and work from physical setting are important from a different points of view. However, it'd be a real task to make employees want to get back to the office, especially when the benefits of remote working have been enormous.

Which side are you on?