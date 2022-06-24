Most of us spend most of our time working, and it feels good when our milestones are acknowledged and celebrated. That's also how employees know that their work is respected. While this is a basic expectation, a lot people and firms fail at it - in doing the bare minimum. 

And, the 'appreciation' that a Burger King employee received for 27 years of service is proof of it.

Kevin, who works as a cook and a cashier at the Burger King outlet in Las Vegas airport, shared a video where he shows the 'goodie bag' that he received for his work-anniversary. A lot of people thought that it was quite disrespectful to gift the employee small goodies, put in a mere plastic bag. 

He also showed the contents of the bag, and they honestly do not seem enough for an employee who has worked for 27 years with no absenteeism. Or just 27 years, for that matter. While Kevin had a humble reaction, this is definitely not how employees expect to be treated, after they've spent most of the time of their lives working.

People definitely didn't expect this from Burger King. 

Is bare minimum, too much to ask?