Most of us spend most of our time working, and it feels good when our milestones are acknowledged and celebrated. That's also how employees know that their work is respected. While this is a basic expectation, a lot people and firms fail at it - in doing the bare minimum.

And, the 'appreciation' that a Burger King employee received for 27 years of service is proof of it.

Kevin, who works as a cook and a cashier at the Burger King outlet in Las Vegas airport, shared a video where he shows the 'goodie bag' that he received for his work-anniversary. A lot of people thought that it was quite disrespectful to gift the employee small goodies, put in a mere plastic bag.

He also showed the contents of the bag, and they honestly do not seem enough for an employee who has worked for 27 years with no absenteeism. Or just 27 years, for that matter. While Kevin had a humble reaction, this is definitely not how employees expect to be treated, after they've spent most of the time of their lives working.

Burger King employee trends after video shows that he was gifted a goodie bag for his 27 years of work dedicated to the company pic.twitter.com/MLJiW21yKE — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 21, 2022

People definitely didn't expect this from Burger King.

Seriously @BurgerKing?! That's all for an employee with perfect attendance...FOR 27 YEARS?!?!?!?!



You need to send that man on an all expenses paid vacation and a $5k bonus, or something.



27 yrs of never calling out and showing up for work deserves more than a lame goodie bag . https://t.co/Oh7mNbQDl0 — Dr 'Whatever' McCroskey MD,DO,PhD,JD,DDS,DVM (@WatchYerButt) June 23, 2022

@BurgerKing this is unacceptable! Min wage slavery. This man gave you all 27 years of his life! He chose to work there because he believed in your brand your values and the product. He deserves more than his current pay. He deserves corporate pay. Think about all those who left. — IDOL (@yrb_lawless) June 21, 2022

This is sad asf! He could of had his own franchise during that time.. and I bet if he got sick tomorrow with no doctors note he would get reprimanded — CiaoBella💅🏾🥰👩‍👧 (@Cori25441610) June 21, 2022

Oh hell no @BurgerKing. This is so disrespectful. Why hasn’t he been put on a management track? 27 years? https://t.co/SbyolhElOq — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 21, 2022

Hey @BurgerKing you lost your crown on this one. https://t.co/srreYoErCK — GONZO - HOMELESS HOLLYWOOD ARTIST #Help (@gonzo6664) June 22, 2022

The real question is who is keeping Burger King in business ??! — ZEEBABYYY 💋 (@zbabi2) June 22, 2022

That's chicken shit. Dude looked thankful but cmon fam. 27 years for these pinata candies? — Drew-Jit-Su (@hiphopsince76) June 23, 2022

Is bare minimum, too much to ask?