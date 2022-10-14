We’ve all grown up watching at least one show on Cartoon Network, and there’s no denying that there’s a sense of nostalgia that’s associated here. So, when the news of Cartoon Network Studios shutting down started doing rounds, for a lot of people, it was like losing a part of their childhood. But, that’s not exactly what’s happening.
After Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) laid off 82 scripted, unscripted, and animation employees, there were also reports that they were not planning to fill 43 other vacant positions. It was then announced that there will be a Cartoon Network Studios’ merger with Warner Bros. Animation.
The consolidation news came after a string of negatively impacting decisions at Warner Bros. like the removal of over 30 animated titles from HBO Max.
Understandably, this resulted in an almost grieving reaction by netizens who have grown up loving the Cartoon Network shows.
There might or might not be major creative substitutions, but it does hurt seeing things change, specifically when they’ve been a part of your childhood, which is exactly what’s happening here.