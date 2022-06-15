While some people love having animals around in their house, several others despise them. However, would someone agree to live with cockroaches if they are being offered ₹1.5 lakh in return? As bizarre as it may sound, this is an actual offer from a pest management company.

No, we are not pulling your leg!

The Pest Informer, a company based in North Carolina, is offering $2,000 (around ₹1.56 lakhs) to homeowners in exchange for 100 cockroaches being released into their houses as they want to research on how cockroach infestations work in different homes.

The company posted the details of the offer on its website, stating that they intend to release cockroaches for about a month into the 5 to 7 homes of customers who agree to test out new ways to get rid of cockroaches infestations. The company will send out pest control professionals to remove the insects using traditional methods.

However, there are some rules as well, including a written agreement from the homeowner, who must be at least 21 years old. Also, the house must be located in the United States. Even though the cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe, the householders are not permitted to use any other pest-control methods during the 30-day period.

Here's how netizens reacted to this strange offer:

What about if you already have your own roaches 👀 — YOUR MOM (@yourmom_awhore) June 15, 2022

Mfs gotta pay me enough to buy a new home — Goofybumkin (@futurewanna) June 15, 2022

Imma need $1 mill — Chris (@Chrispyyyyyy_) June 15, 2022

"One female American cockroach can produce 2 egg cases a week. Each case contains about 16 eggs that take 24-38 days to hatch."

If we assume 50/50 M/F split, that's 3,200 roaches at the end of the 30 days. Make the price $200K & *maybe* we'll talk.https://t.co/9XflrAhtRA — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) June 10, 2022

What in the fuck??? Nah sonhttps://t.co/gwgkTATRim — DragonFlyAwakens (@SargeQ1911) June 12, 2022

Hell to the absolutely the hell no https://t.co/oGPJIktWCB — matthew (@thematthewshow) June 13, 2022

Who's gonna pay for the ones I already got? https://t.co/VaaDQPhuNH — Hell Or Bywater (@HellOrBywater) June 13, 2022

Yikes. Tests like these never end well. — Derrick Engoy (@derrickengoy) June 14, 2022

100 with a reproductive rate of 1K each. — Go Lay Lay! (@JaiyneDope) June 14, 2022

This is kinda gross, but $2k is $2k...https://t.co/pGrg8lWhaB — Nathan Crawford (@nathan_wavy) June 15, 2022

Oh hell no! My wife would tell me to burn the house down. — Mr. Bird (@The1stBourne) June 14, 2022

To sign up for the study, homeowners can fill out a form on the company's website with their details.

If given a chance, would you let these cockroaches in your home?