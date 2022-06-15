While some people love having animals around in their house, several others despise them. However, would someone agree to live with cockroaches if they are being offered ₹1.5 lakh in return? As bizarre as it may sound, this is an actual offer from a pest management company.

No, we are not pulling your leg!

Source: NY Times

The Pest Informer, a company based in North Carolina, is offering $2,000 (around ₹1.56 lakhs) to homeowners in exchange for 100 cockroaches being released into their houses as they want to research on how cockroach infestations work in different homes.

The company posted the details of the offer on its website, stating that they intend to release cockroaches for about a month into the 5 to 7 homes of customers who agree to test out new ways to get rid of cockroaches infestations. The company will send out pest control professionals to remove the insects using traditional methods.

However, there are some rules as well, including a written agreement from the homeowner, who must be at least 21 years old. Also, the house must be located in the United States. Even though the cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe, the householders are not permitted to use any other pest-control methods during the 30-day period.

Here's how netizens reacted to this strange offer:

To sign up for the study, homeowners can fill out a form on the company's website with their details.

If given a chance, would you let these cockroaches in your home?