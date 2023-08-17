Five months back, renowned Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss toured for the first time in India, bringing his new show, ‘CAN’T’ across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru for three consecutive days. Soon after his gigs, he posted multiple pictures on Instagram hailing the Indian audience and regretting not having toured here before.

Sloss, known for being unapologetically blunt, recently got candid about his experience in India. In a podcast titled, ‘We Might Be Drunk‘, he sat down with co-hosts Sam Morill and Mark Normand and comedians Brian Simpson, Geoffrey Asmus and Ali Macofsk, conversing on a range of topics.

Towards the last leg of the conversation, Morill pointed out how Sloss had been EVERYWHERE when the latter began sharing his experience while touring in Russia and India. He commented on the unsubtle restrictions on speech, casteism and crime rate in India while marvelling at the diversity found in each state.

We Might Be Drunk Podcast YouTube

He then claimed that Delhi was the rape capital of the world when Macofsk pointed out why it wasn’t surprising.

We Might Be Drunk Podcast YouTube

Adding to that, Sloss briefly spoke of the struggle survivors face to reach out to the police to report the crime. He then talked about diversity in India.

We Might Be Drunk Podcast YouTube

Sloss then made a comment on the existence of the caste system within India when Simpson claimed that caste has been transported to the United States as well.

We Might Be Drunk Podcast YouTube

We Might Be Drunk Podcast YouTube

While Sloss mentioned he loved his gig in India and plans to return…

We Might Be Drunk Podcast YouTube

…he also revealed his experience after his show in New Delhi when a new set of staff, neither sound tech nor security, emerged and started cleaning chairs and the room. They were all darker-skinned, he pointed out. He said he usually thanks every staff member everywhere he goes.

We Might Be Drunk Podcast YouTube

Soon after, the conversation transitioned to the Indian cinema where Simpson expressed how he wasn’t a fan of music in movies and claimed every Indian movie starts out dope and ends up becoming a musical. They discussed RRR when Sloss made a satirical remark.

We Might Be Drunk Podcast YouTube

So, what do you think about this?

You can watch the entire podcast here: