Extrovert, Introvert, Or Ambivert?: Take This Quiz & We'll Guess Your Personality Type

We all are SO different when placed in a social setting. While some of us can't shut up, others would love to run away, and some just smile around. Because talking to people can be *tough*.

So do you know who you are when you face the *battle of socializing*? Take this quiz and find out if you are an extrovert who's the life of any party, an introvert who loves me time or an ambivert who lies somewhere in the middle.

1. You've just entered a party. What do you do? via Business law Donut Say hi to everyone right from the entrance, grab a drink and head straight to the dance floor. Smile at everyone you see and look for your friends, but if someone asks you to dance, go to the dance floor and show some of your moves. Head straight to the group of your friends as you already knew their location from calling them beforehand.

2. Your friend just cancelled the dinner plan due to some commitment. You feel: via Polo and Tweed Thrilled :) Kind of relieved, but bummed :/ Devastated! How could they? :(

3. Your friends describe you as: via GIPHY A great listener who gives incredible advice The life of the group who plans everything they do Someone they can talk to and feel good, as you have some puns reserved for your close friends;)

4. During the lockdown period, your socializing idea was: via GIPHY Posting stuff on your Instagram as that was the way you didn't feel left out Calling up everyone, doing video calls regularly and making sure no one forgets you Texting your friends, but not preferring calls

5. When you meet someone for the first time: via Nature You do most of the talking You listen to the other person, but some awkward silence prevails time and again You try to make small talk, feel awkward in your gut but still make sure the conversation's going comfortably

6. In a social setting, you: via Steven Aitchison Think about when the conversation is going to end so that you may recharge for the next day Enjoy each and everything, and make plans to go out afterwards with the group If the conversation is interesting, praying it doesn't end, and if its' boring, try to sneak out

7. You feel more yourself when you're: via GIPHY In the background The center of attention Depends on the situation: if you're being praised, then you enjoy the limelight; if you're put on spot, you feel like running away

8. You're more likely to recharge your batteries by: via GIPHY Getting absolute alone time Having a fun conversation with your close one(s), and then spending some me time Going out with a group of friends for a movie or shopping spree

9. You are more productive when you are: via GIPHY Working in a cafe or with a group WFH, as it's the best In a quiet cubicle at office

10. You would love to settle in the countryside, with fields surrounding you, and a tiny, comfortable cottage where you can stay. via Linguahouse Is there a market nearby? Do you live in my head? Can I take two friends with me?