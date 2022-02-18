Extrovert, Introvert, Or Ambivert?: Take This Quiz & We'll Guess Your Personality Type

We all are SO different when placed in a social setting. While some of us can't shut up, others would love to run away, and some just smile around. Because talking to people can be *tough*.
So do you know who you are when you face the *battle of socializing*? Take this quiz and find out if you are an extrovert who's the life of any party, an introvert who loves me time or an ambivert who lies somewhere in the middle.
1. You've just entered a party. What do you do?
2. Your friend just cancelled the dinner plan due to some commitment. You feel:
via Polo and Tweed
3. Your friends describe you as:
4. During the lockdown period, your socializing idea was:
5. When you meet someone for the first time:
via Nature
6. In a social setting, you:
via Steven Aitchison
7. You feel more yourself when you're:
8. You're more likely to recharge your batteries by:
9. You are more productive when you are:
10. You would love to settle in the countryside, with fields surrounding you, and a tiny, comfortable cottage where you can stay.
via Linguahouse
11. You have a hard time staying still or quiet for long periods of time.
And here comes the result!
Result