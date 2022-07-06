For today's dose of wholesome, we've got a father-daughter duo who created history by flying as part of the same fighter formation. Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and Flying Officer Ananya Sharma, flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) at Air Force Station, Bidar, on 30th May.

According to the Air Force release, there hasn't been any instance in the Indian Air Force where it happened before. At present, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma is receiving training at the IAF Station in Bidar, before she moves onto more advanced fighter planes. While her father, Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989 and has had an extensive experience of fighter operations.

The picture of the duo posing in front of their fighter aircraft is doing rounds on the Internet. And just by the way it looks, it seems like one of those moments that leave us with a warm feeling.

Netizens cannot help but feel it too.

Proud moment for the Father 🙏🏼

A role model for Daughter's in a country where people are still aspiring for boys to carry forward the family name 🙂 — HS HS (@HSHS88933122) July 6, 2022

What an awesome story! Kudos to both of them. — mukesh gupta (@mukeshgee) July 5, 2022

Both are proud of each other. ;) — Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma (@Dal_Bati_Curma) July 5, 2022

This is indeed a great picture and great news..Father & Daughter duo..Keep rockimg — JR VERMA (@JSR_4953) July 5, 2022

That is precious! — Raghavendra Singh (@ragusel) July 5, 2022

With the induction of the first batch of three women pilots, the fighter stream of the IAF was opened to women in 2016. And, this story of the father-daughter duo seems as historic as it's wholesome.