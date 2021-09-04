Among the many things the media has glamorized for us, today, we talk about some jobs that are nowhere near as glamorous as often portrayed by the media.

I know you probably have a long list. But let's look at this Reddit thread and some more sources to identify more such jobs.

1. "Ad agencies - They pay shit and grind their employees to a pulp. You're far better off working for a company that works with ad agencies like a media buying shop as they pay substantially higher. I tell college kids this all the time, and they ignore me because they don't have a clue what the real world is like. A mid-tier media buyer makes around or more an MD at an ad agency. But media buying isn't as "sexy" so they still apply to places like BBDO or Ogilvy."



Lol people have jobs where they can leave their work at work #advertising #agencylife — christina lynn (@christina__says) November 11, 2012

2. "Doctor. Hard work, long hours, often gross, you miss earnings potential when young, and some specializations are just enormously stressful, putting people's lives in your hands, and being around death constantly."

3. "Being a writer. It's mostly just sitting in your office, staring out the window, thinking of the right way to say something. Also, film editor. A lot of the time it's just yelling at your computer for not working and accidentally overwriting a good cut you just made."

4. "Social work, human services, charity work."



5. "Archaeology - You get very dirty and might get heat exhaustion, and some of the most exciting things you'll find will just look like rocks to most outsiders."



6. "A lot of science is waiting. And waiting. And repeating the same experiment with one little change. And waiting."

7. "Engineer. There are a lot of types, so it varies, but in general, the Tony Stark's of the world are in a lab somewhere. And the rest of us are mostly doing paperwork and trying to figure out mundane things like 'how to make more plastic forks using the small molding machine' or 'how long it will take to build widget A'. And the widget could be anything from a jet engine to a novelty toilet seat."



The environmental field consists of engineers and consultants who get paid very little to do physically heavy and not so glamorous jobs. In harsh weather with harsh chemicals. And are constantly reminded that environmental process don’t generate income and that is why (2/2). — Jamie 🇱🇧 (@jamsterjm) September 19, 2018

8. "Of course, flight attendants and runway modeling. Seen as a glamorous but toxic environment and culture IRL."



9. "I strongly suspect being a make-up artist is actually pretty challenging given people's expectations that they'll look in the mirror at the end and be thrilled. AND you're on your feet all day."



10. " Being the President or Leader of any country, seems like you're basically going to be hated by one or more groups of people no matter what you do."



11. "The entertainment industry. Not a job exactly, but it is full of them."

12. "Investment banker. Idk how many people realize that IB is a thankless job where you’re working 70-80+ hours a week. The work mostly entails doing mindless crap and in many cases taking abuse from your superiors."

13. "Pretty much anything in music- roadies, session musicians, managers/agents, songwriters, PR, A&R, lawyers, you name it- a LOT of work and coordination goes on behind the scenes to get an album, concert, tour, merch, etc."

14. "Corporate IT - 90% procedure and documentation, 5% basic file/app/SQL operations, 5% a vendor doing basic operations for me."

15. Side hustles sound easier than they really are.



Side hustles are cool but I hate how we live in a society where having multiple jobs is glamorized lol. Like who the hell wanna have multiple jobs — Corset🇰🇪 (@evelynvwoodsen) August 23, 2021

16. So you thought being a YouTuber is cool?



People think that being a YouTuber is glamorous & full of wealth. (For some reason) I only made $11 on my last video. After the $154 spent on product to review & the week of time it took to create the video, I earned -$143. Do something because you love it, not because you want $ — PopLuxe (@OfficialNadi) May 3, 2019

17. Being a paramedic looks very different on TV.

That is the same way with being a paramedic. We do not do it for the money. We do it because we love people and LOVE helping people. It’s not at all a glamorous job. It’s a life style that you love. So glad you love being a Youtuber! You are amazing!!! https://t.co/GkVXAe3KHm — 🍭Pãmëla🍭 (@Pamela_Hutch) May 3, 2019

18. "Principal - “Because the Principal comes to college, sits in his cabin, goes for two-three rounds and then again sits in his cabin and then goes home…so happy job Madam. He is served tea or juice also, whenever he presses the bell, the attendant is ready to answer, and everybody respects him” Principal’s job appears very glamorous. But I know as a Principal’s wife how stressful it is. Sometimes he thinks of quitting also because of the workplace politics but, you need to go on."



19. "Modeling and acting because even though you are in the spotlight. You also are under a microscope as far as always having to look and act a certain way. There are long hours of rehearsals, new takes, and always having the general public trying to get close to you to get autographs, talk with you and take pictures. You do not have a lot of privacy or private time with your family because you are in the public’s eyes."

20. "I would say architecture. I’ve worked with probably a dozen architects and what they do for a living is pretty dreary, tedious, mind-numbing work. And working with indecisive “clients” is depressing. A lot of clients can’t decide if their life depended on it."



21. The job of the teaching staff at school sure looks easy. The reality isn't so.

Shout out to all the teachers/staff that work in the depths of the school! The not so glamorous jobs, but vital to the school running successfully!! Your work isn’t going unnoticed! Much love to your daily grind!!! #FLHornets #LeadLAP #goodvibes #smile #love — Brian J. Slater (@brijslater) March 12, 2019

22. Being an artist paints a pretty picture, but it isn't.

how social media thinks my workplace looks vs how it actually looks :’)



Not quite so glamorous but it gets the job done ! pic.twitter.com/15UgCIod9z — Maggie (@protittypainter) July 30, 2021

23. There's more to being a technician than meets the eye.

Who said being a Technician is a glamorous job? Not us! Pam our Visual Arts Technician is busy preparing our screens so that our returning and new Visual Arts students can screenprint in our Print room. #printroom #screenprinting @GiBoxoffice @givisualarts1 @adam_phillips4 pic.twitter.com/OMJpjF0irt — gicreativetechs (@gicreativetechs) August 31, 2021

Which job do you think the media has glamorized?