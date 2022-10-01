Getting stuck in traffic in India is no news. It’s news if you reach places without any traffic at all. Usually, we can’t do anything but wait, or crib and wait. But it looks like, the Mercedes India CEO did something ‘different’.

Martin Schwenk, who’s the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, posted a picture on Instagram, where he was sitting in an auto. Apparently, he was stuck in traffic congestion in Pune and decided to leave his S-Class Mercedes car for an auto ride.

He also captioned the picture – “If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads – what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM’s and then grabbing a rickshaw?”

While the internet is surely impressed, someone even suggested him to launch a mini luxury car, given the ‘Indian traffic’.

Clearly, an auto can do what a Mercedes car cannot.