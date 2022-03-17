From thandai, gujiya, kachoris, Holika Dahan, we have so much to look forward to during Holi. But what most of us love is the colours and not just any colours, but the ones that are hard to wash off.

So, we heard you and have some hacks for you to be prepared for this Holi.

1. "Use besan paste, that is gram flour to scrub all over your body to remove color without drying and for cloth soak them in cold water till the color leaves the garment, then Wash the clothes with detergent as usual."



Ayesha Mahmood

2. "Apply coconut oil over the areas of colour on the body for 30 minutes. The colour will not be completely removed but lightened."



Palak Chitkara

3. "The best remedy I know and use to remove strong and pesky watercolors from the skin on Holi is homemade ubtan (face pack). Ingredients: Gram Flour (Besan) Turmeric (Haldi) Milk Lemon Juice."



Ridhi Jain

4. "The day after Holi, mix two tablespoons of honey with half a cup of curd. Add a pinch of turmeric to the mixture and apply it to the face, neck, and arms. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with water. This not only helps remove tan but softens the skin as well."



Sidharth Kwatra



5. "Do not wash your face again and again as this will make it dry. Soak cotton in coconut oil and use it to wipe off the colours from your face. Applying soaked amchur powder also helps get rid of color. Avoid going for skin or hair treatments like facial, bleach, hair color, just after Holi."

Shabina Khan

8. "Wear full sleeves clothes to avoid tan. Try to cover your body as much as possible to protect your skin from colours."

anonymous

Got any more tips? Feel free to share with us in the comment section.

