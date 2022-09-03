Back when we were loyal to TV channels, advertisements used to be the highlight, some of which still live in our heads rent free. But they were also iconic, and thanks to the internet, now we keep stumbling upon them every other day. And these iconic ads, also used to have some of our favourite actors, we didn't even know then.

This time it's Genelia Deshmukh's old Parker advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan. And for some reason, spotting our favourite actors' older content, from when they weren't as popular, is more exciting than it should be. This is from the time when Parker pens used to cost ₹50, which is quite the nostalgia -- and this makes me feel old.

On a sidenote, Parker pens are still a luxury.

Now, people are just reminiscing the good-old times.

Watch the complete ad here:

This was quite the trip down memory lane.