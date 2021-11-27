Some people just win our hearts over in a jiffy. They're the kind of people who put a smile on other's faces by simply doing what they themselves love and are passionate about. This is the case with Tarun Namdev, an influencer who is putting a smile on peoples faces with his dance moves. 

He uploads videos of himself jamming and dancing to songs in public regularly and gets a lot of love from the internet for his spontaneous performances. 

You may have even seen him in a video that blew up on the internet recently. where he is seen dancing with a desi dadaji on O O Jaane Jaana. The cute little duet they had going has 491K views on it and got his followers commenting on just how much fun he was having while dancing. 

Source: Instagram

Tarun has around 262K followers and whether it's a video of him dancing to old 90s songs or current trending ones, he always has interesting reels to bring to the internet. 

Source: Instagram

Here's how people responded to this video of his duet with desi dadaji.

Source: Instagram

You can watch the video here as well. 

Namdev seems to also have the sweetest followers who send him fan art and gifts quite a lot. 

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

Doing god's work by dancing his way to people's hearts. 