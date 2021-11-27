Some people just win our hearts over in a jiffy. They're the kind of people who put a smile on other's faces by simply doing what they themselves love and are passionate about. This is the case with Tarun Namdev, an influencer who is putting a smile on peoples faces with his dance moves.

He uploads videos of himself jamming and dancing to songs in public regularly and gets a lot of love from the internet for his spontaneous performances.

You may have even seen him in a video that blew up on the internet recently. where he is seen dancing with a desi dadaji on O O Jaane Jaana. The cute little duet they had going has 491K views on it and got his followers commenting on just how much fun he was having while dancing.

Tarun has around 262K followers and whether it's a video of him dancing to old 90s songs or current trending ones, he always has interesting reels to bring to the internet.

Namdev seems to also have the sweetest followers who send him fan art and gifts quite a lot.

Doing god's work by dancing his way to people's hearts.