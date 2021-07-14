2. "Purposely avoiding sad and difficult topics. Sometimes when a person is constantly feeling like shit the last thing they want to do is bring up more negativity when hanging out with people they enjoy being around. Oftentimes being with friends/family can be a brief escape from always feeling awful and so bringing up negative topics can ruin this feeling of escape and make the depression feel never-ending and suffocating. Maybe they took weeks to tell you they failed a test or even dropped out of school. Maybe you randomly hear from someone else that their dog died. Maybe they always switch the radio station from the news to pop songs. Could be anything big or small; usually multiple things."
4. "Marked differences in behaviour where the person becomes way more positive and energetic than normal. We tend to think of these sorts of changes as being good, but any sudden and large enough change in behaviour is something you need to keep an eye on. This is especially true if they are going from a very negative pattern of thinking/behaviour into an uber-positive one very quickly. Usually, those "now I feel like I can conquer the world" changes are the precursor to suicide attempts and the like."
6. "Sleeping. People sleep more when they are avoiding a person/issue, when they are depressed, and when they are physically sick. In the case of someone who is high energy, and suddenly they have none is a big heads up, too."
7. "When they start cutting off contact. That outgoing, happy person suddenly "Just isn't up to it," or "Maybe some other time," then something is wrong. Also if they stopped caring about their physical appearance."
9. "A reduction in food consumption. I’ve found when I’ve fallen down the hole and I just stop caring anymore I don’t eat anywhere near as much as I normally do. Instead of having the standard 3-4 meal things a day I’ll be lucky to convince myself to have 2 as I simply don’t care anymore."
12. "The person stops caring about their appearance and neglects their hygiene and grooming, because in their mind they are thinking: "that it doesn't matter since no one likes them anyway, that they don't deserve to be clean or that it won't make their lives better, so why bother."
16. "Reaching out and being overly nice to friends both close and casual with the hope that they will reciprocate and eventually ask them how they’re doing, so that when they open up it’s not about being a burden but because they were prompted to do so."
22. "Suicidal or depressed people who suddenly become really happy and cheerful and who suddenly give gifts to their friends. I'll never forget that box of chocolates that I got, considering it was a thank you for everything goodbye gift."
23. "They become a robot, conversations are shallow and mechanically, they don’t go out any more, the spark is gone from their eyes. Life is just a list of boxes to check: shower, eat, drive, work, drive, home, eat, bed."