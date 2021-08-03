If you've lived away from your home you'd know what renting a place in a new city is like. If the challenges of finding a good home weren't enough, landlords further make it difficult with their questions and unrealistic demands.

So, here are a few things we shouldn't do if we want to rent a home.

1. We shouldn't be working late in the night.

2. We shouldn't drink and smoke because bad influence.

3. We shouldn't be unmarried because bachelors don't pay their rent on time and keep the place dirty.

4. We shouldn't belong to the LGBTQIA community.

5. We shouldn't be from a particular caste or religion.

6. We shouldn't be living in a live-in relationship.

7. We shouldn't call friends over.

8. We shouldn't have unconventional jobs.

9. We shouldn't wear short or revealing dresses.

10. We shouldn't have friends from opposite gender.

11. We shouldn't be women because how will we afford rent.

12. We shouldn't be having pets.

13. We shouldn't eat non-vegetarian food.

14. We shouldn't play loud music at home.

Let this be your guide to finding the perfect home and happy landlords.