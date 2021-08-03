If you've lived away from your home you'd know what renting a place in a new city is like. If the challenges of finding a good home weren't enough, landlords further make it difficult with their questions and unrealistic demands.

So, here are a few things we shouldn't do if we want to rent a home.

1. We shouldn't be working late in the night.

2. We shouldn't drink and smoke because bad influence.

3. We shouldn't be unmarried because bachelors don't pay their rent on time and keep the place dirty.

4. We shouldn't belong to the LGBTQIA community.

5. We shouldn't be from a particular caste or religion.

If you are muslim, you won't get home on rent in India easily.

My brother tried 1.5 years.

Later he got one, from an ex-army officer. One of my muslim friend (married to Hindu girl) found one through his wife's contact. But denied when landowner found that her husbanb is muslim. — Syed Mohd Murtaza (@syedmohdmurtaza) November 17, 2019

6. We shouldn't be living in a live-in relationship.

7. We shouldn't call friends over.

8. We shouldn't have unconventional jobs.

9. We shouldn't wear short or revealing dresses.

10. We shouldn't have friends from opposite gender.

11. We shouldn't be women because how will we afford rent.

I started looking for a place in Mumbai and all the trauma of judgemental questions and stares came back, living in the same place for 4 years had made me forget that the society doesn’t like successful women without a man by their side. — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) July 30, 2021

12. We shouldn't be having pets.

13. We shouldn't eat non-vegetarian food.

14. We shouldn't play loud music at home.

Let this be your guide to finding the perfect home and happy landlords.