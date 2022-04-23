What do you want to do with your life? What are your future plans? When do you plan to get married?
We all have heard of things, habits, or mistakes we should avoid in our '20s. I mean ya, by the time we are out of college, the world is ready to give us a reality check we didn't ask for!
Guess what? We all have been there, and we totally get how you feel. This Twitter thread gives you an insight into how you should do your 20s right, and it's worth your attention.
1. Meanwhile, when you run behind perfection remember this:
2. Well, you already know this.
3. Don't be afraid to ask for what you deserve.
4. This is a tricky one but important too.
5. So true.
6. Hang in there a little!
7. Subscribe yourself to this.
8. Totally!
Twittizens are on board with these tips and have some more things to add.
Neglecting your health is equivalent to blocking your own blessings.— Nutrition coach 🥩 (@OlaFatLoss) April 22, 2022
Things you should start (and stop) doing in your 20s— LongTermTheory | Wisdom School (@LongTermTheory) April 22, 2022
Things to Start:
• Start reading a lot
• Start letting go of your ego
• Start writing down your goals
Things to Stop:
• Stop feeling bad about the past
• Stop trying to live someone else's life@Art0fLife_
9. Always, always spend more time with your family and loved ones.— Men Money Mindset 👑 (@MenMoneyMindset) April 22, 2022
You don't know what's coming tomorrow. Family is the top most priority.
If you are living as a human without love, you aren't enjoying enough.
Call your mom/dad now and say i love you
be kind to yourself..— 444. (@imterrancejay) April 23, 2022
we both know you’re trying your best, results don’t always come when you want them to but encouraging yourself to keep going everyday is the key to your happiness..
All facts and truth. Great job speaking life to us in our 20s— Zach Goodman, LMSW (@GoodmanSol13) April 22, 2022
Do you agree?
