What do you want to do with your life? What are your future plans? When do you plan to get married?

We all have heard of things, habits, or mistakes we should avoid in our '20s. I mean ya, by the time we are out of college, the world is ready to give us a reality check we didn't ask for!

Guess what? We all have been there, and we totally get how you feel. This Twitter thread gives you an insight into how you should do your 20s right, and it's worth your attention.

1. Meanwhile, when you run behind perfection remember this:



1. Embrace failure



You don't lose. Either you win, or you learn.



Failure will help you grow into a better, wiser and mature person.



Don't be afraid to fail, be afraid of not taking risks. — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 22, 2022

2. Well, you already know this.

2. Prioritise your health



You only have one body, so take care of it.



- Workout

- Eat healthy

- Stay hydrated

- Go for long walks



Taking care of your physical health will also have a huge, and positive effect on your mental health. — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 22, 2022

3. Don't be afraid to ask for what you deserve.

3. Know your worth



When you know your worth, you know what you deserve and you don't settle for less.



You end up prioritising yourself and goals, which is where the magic happens.



You're not selfish, you're just pursuing your own life. — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 22, 2022

4. This is a tricky one but important too.

4. It's You vs You



It may be hard not to compare yourself with others.



You may feel doubts of where you are and what you've accomplished.



But you need to know, you are good enough and no one else matters, but you. — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 22, 2022

5. So true.

5. Hit the gym



Working out in the gym will give you:



• More self-belief

• More confidence

• A better physique

• Better focus in the day

• Discipline within yourself



The gym is where you can get rid of emotions, hate and negative thoughts that you're feeling. — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 22, 2022

6. Hang in there a little!

6. Be patient



Thing's don't happen over night.



You have to be committed to your goals and realise that consistency pays off.



Everyone sees the overnight success, but no one sees the dedication and hours sacrificed to achieve success. — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 22, 2022

7. Subscribe yourself to this.

7. Don’t give a f*ck about the opinions of others



Lao Tzu once said;



"Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner."



Prioritise yourself, and stop giving a f*ck.



You deserve happiness and to be free from toxic/negative people. — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 22, 2022

8. Totally!

8. Have standard's, not expectations



Having expectations in life usually ends in pain and disappointment.



At the end of the day, not everyone has your heart, mind or values.



Have high standards in people, and you'll save yourself from disappointment. — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 22, 2022

Twittizens are on board with these tips and have some more things to add.

Your 20s is the time period where your only focus should be building.



Building your mind, body, spirit, finances and social skills.



It's the time where you will have the most energy and the most drive to complete life early and live free, autonomous and with no regrets. — Limitless (@Nonlimited_) April 22, 2022

Neglecting your health is equivalent to blocking your own blessings. — Nutrition coach 🥩 (@OlaFatLoss) April 22, 2022

Things you should start (and stop) doing in your 20s



Things to Start:



• Start reading a lot

• Start letting go of your ego

• Start writing down your goals



Things to Stop:



• Stop feeling bad about the past

• Stop trying to live someone else's life@Art0fLife_ — LongTermTheory | Wisdom School (@LongTermTheory) April 22, 2022

9. Always, always spend more time with your family and loved ones.



You don't know what's coming tomorrow. Family is the top most priority.

If you are living as a human without love, you aren't enjoying enough.



Call your mom/dad now and say i love you — Men Money Mindset 👑 (@MenMoneyMindset) April 22, 2022

be kind to yourself..

we both know you’re trying your best, results don’t always come when you want them to but encouraging yourself to keep going everyday is the key to your happiness.. — 444. (@imterrancejay) April 23, 2022

All facts and truth. Great job speaking life to us in our 20s — Zach Goodman, LMSW (@GoodmanSol13) April 22, 2022

Do you agree?

